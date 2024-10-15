Bravo Star Hints It’s Time to Exit Show After 9 Seasons

Lindsay Hubbard may have filmed her last season of “Summer House.” The Bravo star, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend in late 2024, admitted that it might be time to end her run on the Bravo reality show once she gives birth.

“That would be a little strange [to be back in the house after having the baby],” Hubbard, 38, told Us Weekly in October 2024. “Me and my 8-month-old child showed up to the Summer House.”

“I wouldn’t necessarily put it past me, but no, I definitely think that it’s going to be a different summer for me moving forward,” she added. “I don’t really know what that looks like yet, and there’s a lot of conversation around that exact sentiment.”

In July and August 2024, a pregnant Hubbard filmed season 9 of “Summer House” in a house in the Hamptons with her former fiancé Carl Radke, who ended their engagement on camera in August 2023. She began dating her baby’s father in January 2024.

Lindsay Hubbard Said There’s Plenty of Time to Figure Things Out

In a second interview, Hubbard reiterated that there are ongoing talks about what her future on “Summer House” could look like.

“I don’t know, It’s something we are all collectively thinking about and talking about and trying to figure out,” she said in an October 2024 interview posted by @realmomsofbravo. “Because it’s like I can’t necessarily bring my 7-month-old to the Summer House.”

The former publicist noted that there has been a change to how the show is filmed over the past few seasons, with camera crews now coming into New York City to shoot scenes during the week.

“We do a lot of filming in the city on the show in the last couple of years, so I don’t know,” she said. “I think we’ll figure it out. We have a little bit of time.”

On social media, fans suggested a spinoff for Hubbard and OG cast members Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, who have also talked about having kids.

“Spin off valley style for Lindsay and her city gf’s pls!!” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“With Amanda and Kyle having a baby and Craig and Paige moving in together in New York,” added another.

But others felt it was time for Hubbard to “bow out” of her longtime role on the Bravo reality show.

“It will be good for her. Summer house will survive,” one commenter wrote.

“I agree. She’s going into a new chapter of her life,” another chimed in.

Lindsay Hubbard Previously Joked About Bringing a Baby to ‘Summer House’

Hubbard has chosen to keep the identity of her baby’s father private. But when she was with Radke, she joked about bringing her future baby to the Hamptons party house.

During a February 2023 appearance on Betches’ “Mention it All” podcast, Hubbard said she wanted to have a baby “as soon” as she married Radke due to her age.

At the time, Hubbard joked about having her “Summer House” castmates babysit her kids someday. “How funny would it be if we bring a baby into the ‘Summer House’ and like that would create all sorts of weird drama?” she said. “It’s like, someone has to babysit while Carl and Lindsay go on a date night, and then like what happens during that babysitting.”

