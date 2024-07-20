Lindsay Hubbard Responds to Critics Who Say She Shouldn’t Film ‘Summer House’ While Pregnant

Lindsay Hubbard clapped back at critics who think she shouldn’t film “Summer House” house while she is pregnant.

The 37-year-old Bravo star, who announced she was pregnant via a splashy July 4th Instagram post, responded to social media commenters after she posted a photo while filming the 9th season of the Hamptons-based reality show.

In a selfie taken in her bedroom at the Hamptons party house in July 2024, Hubbard showed her bare belly in a frilly two-piece outfit. “The bump was bumpin…cub was CUBBIN!🤰🏼🦁,” she captioned the pic.

The former publicist then fielded comments from followers who felt she had no business summering at the “Summer House.”

In addition to Hubbard, the cast includes her ex-fiancé, Carl Radke, as well as Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson. Rumored “Summer House” newcomers include Lexi Wood and Bailee Henderson.

Lindsay Hubbard Told Critics That Pregnant Women Can Still Party

“Summer House” filming began on July 5, 2024, just one day after Hubbard’s pregnancy announcement with her mystery boyfriend. A little more than a week later, Hubbard shared the photo from her “Summer House” bedroom. Some fans noted that she didn’t get the primary bedroom that the cast often fights over.

While some fans complimented Hubbard with comments such as, “Pregnant in the summer house is next level iconic you’re GLOWING ✨💛,” others thought she should take her glow back to the city.

“Shouldn’t be a summer house. Doesn’t make sense with all the crazy partying,” one follower wrote in the comment section of her post.

“Respectfully, not sure why you would go back into a party house? You’re in a different era, sister,” another told Hubbard.

“Can you not party when you’re pregnant?” Hubbard replied, according to People magazine.

When another critic asked, “Why are you in the house pregnant? So odd…,” Hubbard replied, “Why not?”

And when another wrote, “Nobody wants to see a pregnant girl partying,” Hubbard set the record straight. “Actually quite the opposite 😂,” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Some fans were perplexed by the negative comments Hubbard received.

“WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE?!? I have never seen so many people wondering how a pregnant woman could possibly still go on a weekend getaway with her friends whilst baking a Bebe. Is she supposed to be at home this whole time? Barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen? If she feels great with energy during her pregnancy holy moly go have fun with ya frands. What year is this?!?” one commenter asked.

“No seriously it is beyond confusing,” Hubbard agreed.

The “Summer House” veteran also advised those who were bothered by her pregnancy pics to hit the “unfollow” button.

Lindsay Hubbard Proudly Bared Her Baby Bump During a ‘Summer House’ Filming Event

Fans will see plenty of Hubbard’s baby bump when “Summer House” season 9 airs next year.

On July 11, 2024, the cast partied at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Kyle Cooke’s sold-out DJ gig for the Magic High Surf Club kickoff party. Hubbard proudly bared her bump in barely-there top, as seen in photos from the filming event.

There was also a video of Hubbard holding up a “Congrats Lindsay” sign given to her by Magic Rooftop. The expectant star does not seem at all shy about sharing her joy over her long-awaited pregnancy with fans.

Hubbard previously posted a pregnancy timeline that revealed she found out she was pregnant in April 2024, a full month before she taped the “Summer House” reunion wearing a belly-baring gown. She told People that her pregnancy secret helped her get through the brutal “Summer House” follow-up show. “That’s what allowed me that quiet, calm strength that I had at the reunion,” she told the outlet in early July. “In the back of my mind, the whole time I was thinking, ‘Let me just get through this, and then I can focus on the important things that matter to me right now’ — which certainly wasn’t all that.”

She also shared that her pregnancy has not been difficult, which could be another reason why she opted to return to “Summer House.”

“I’ve been very lucky and blessed that the pregnancy has been fairly easy,” Hubbard said, “I’ve had no morning sickness, no nausea — if anything, it’s been the opposite because my pregnancy hunger is insatiable. But it’s been a really, really easy.”