Bravo Star Suggests Tom Schwartz Should ‘Cut Ties’ With VPR Co-Star

Lindsay Hubbard opened up about the longtime friendship between “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval as the two Bravo stars are starting to film the 11th season of the hit Bravo show.

“Summer House” OG Hubbard, who is friends with Schwartz and Sandoval, spoke about their joint business venture, Schwartz & Sandy’s, and suggested that they stop doing business together to save their friendship. “It’s probably better to cut ties, separate and go back to friendship, if that’s what matters to you,” she told The U.S. Sun.

“Listen, there’s something about money… it kind of ruins the friendship. It really does,” she added. She said she thought the two longtime friends could probably get their friendship back if they wanted to but it would be better to remove the “money element,” especially if Sandoval’s infamous affair with Raquel Leviss was affecting their business.

“If Sandoval is affecting the income that is coming in for Schwartz and their other partners, then that’s a problem,” Hubbard added. However, she appeared to call out Sandoval as she pointed out, “Something tells me friendship does not really matter to Sandoval because, you know, look what happened with his girlfriend,” in reference to his split from Ariana Madix in the wake of the affair being discovered.

Carl Radke & Kyle Cooke Had to Cut Their Business Ties to Save Their Friendship, Lindsay Hubbard Shared

During her interview with The U.S. Sun, Hubbard also compared Schwartz and Sandoval’s issues with those of her own castmates Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke.

As “Summer House” viewers will know, Radke and Cooke have been close friends since the first season of the show, and Radke even began working for Cooke’s company Loverboy. However, he quit in November 2022 and told People that working with Cooke “complicated” their friendship. “Working at a startup with your friends is not for the faint of heart,” he shared.

Hubbard explained that the two men were still working on getting back to their friendship and it was progressing “slowly but surely,” seven months after Radke’s departure from the company. “It takes time, of course, but I think it’s a healthier relationship for them to have,” she told The U.S. Sun.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ & ‘Summer House’ Are Both Filming This Summer

Both “Summer House” and “Vanderpump Rules” are filming right now as Hubbard and Radke are heading into their 8th season with the Bravo show.

Hubbard addressed whether she’d be filming the show in some Instagram comments during the Fourth of July weekend when filming was reported to have started at the summer house. “We’re not filming today!” she told some fans, hinting that they’d be filming at other points in the summer. Radke and Hubbard are currently planning their wedding, which is set to take place in Mexico in November 2023.

“Vanderpump Rules” is also filming its 10th season with both Sandoval and Schwartz reported to be returning, as the two have been spotted filming together. Photos published by Page Six showed the two having serious conversations in front of cameras in mid-July.

