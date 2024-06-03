Lindsay Hubbard Was ‘Terrified’ To Film Final ‘Summer House’ Scene

Lindsay Hubbard posted a message to fans after her brutal breakup with Carl Radke aired on the “Summer House” season 8 finale.

In August 2023, Radke ended his engagement to Hubbard just three months before their wedding was scheduled to take place in Mexico. The breakup was captured by Bravo’s cameras for the season 8 finale, titled “Point of No Return” – three days after filming for the season had already wrapped.

A tearful Hubbard was later filmed reuniting with her female co-stars two days after Radke blindsided her with the on-camera breakup.

In an Instagram post on May 31, 2024, Hubbard shared a photo of her posing with co-stars Amanda Batula, Gabby Prescod, Paige DeSorbo, Danielle Olivera, and Ciara Miller. She captioned the photo to thank the women for all of their support in the weeks just before the breakup and immediately after.

Hubbard noted that the last scene with the girls at Olivera’s apartment was filmed exactly 48 hours after the breakup. “I was an emotional wreck,” she wrote. “The initial shock and denial had worn off. I couldn’t stop crying, I hadn’t slept more than 4 hours in 2 days. I couldn’t keep any food down, and was so confused about literally everything in front of me.”

Hubbard then added that she was completely terrified of filming that scene.

“I was honestly terrified and filled with anxiety as I walked in the door that day, thinking another bomb was going to be dropped on me, like that someone knew about something else/bigger to the story, and was going to share it with me,” she wrote. “I’m very thankful that wasn’t the case.”

The scene featured the women giving Hubbard a pep talk and ended with a group hug and jokes about still going to Mexico for a girls’ trip on the canceled wedding weekend.

Lindsay Hubbard Talked About How Her Relationship With the ‘Summer House’ Women Changed Over the Season

Hubbard has not always been close with her co-stars. She had a falling out with Olivera in season 7 and she has butted heads with Batula and DeSorbo. In fact, DeSorbo wasn’t even invited to Hubbard’s wedding.

But on the season 8 finale, the camaraderie was in full force. Hubbard received support from all of the women as they gathered to mourn the end of Hubbard’s relationship. DeSorbo pointed out that Hubbard had been willing to settle for a life with Radke despite their deep relationship issues.

“He did you a favor. Let him go,” DeSorbo advised Hubbard. “In a year you could be married with a baby with the love of your life. You deserve way more happiness than that.”

Hubbard spoke out about the support in a May 2024 interview with Glamour. “Having those girls and their support last summer was just so helpful,” she said. “Especially toward the last two weeks of the season when I could not understand what was going on with Carl, the girls were just so incredible and validating. I think they were more open and gave me more of a judgment-free space to share my feelings, and emotions without feeling like I’m going to get attacked.”

Hubbard also shared that she surrounded herself with her girlfriends after the breakup and was then able to see some of the red flags she had been missing in her relationship with Radke.

Lindsay Hubbard Questioned Paige DeSorbo’s Comments on the ‘Summer House’ Aftershow

Filming for the ninth season of “Summer House” should begin in about a month. But there could already be some girl drama brewing.

On the “Summer House Aftershow”, DeSorbo sang a slightly different tune as she addressed Hubbard and Radke’s split.

“I couldn’t have 100 percent sympathy because then she went immediately into the ‘He’s the evil, he’s horrible,’” DeSorbo said of Hubbard. “She got Gabby to co-sign that immediately. But Carl, I’m sure also had very valid reasons. He didn’t actually break up with her. He actually just pointed out why they shouldn’t get be getting married right now.”

Hubbard reacted to DeSorbo’s comments.

“Wait so now he didn’t break up with me? This is sad to hear,” Hubbard wrote on Instagram on June 1.

Other fans expressed disappointment in DeSorbo’s post-show remarks.

“The way Paige changes up on Lindsay after every summer is wild. Meanwhile Lindsay thinks all the girls got along and had her back,” one commenter wrote.

“Had high hopes for a Paige and Lindsay friendship after this season. But once again Paige is showing that what she says to someone’s face versus behind their backs are two different things. Sigh,” another “Summer House” fan added.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Hit With Backlash Following ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion