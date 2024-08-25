‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Photo With Ben Affleck Amidst 2nd Jennifer Lopez Split

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow is throwing it back. Barlow shared an August 22 Instagram story featuring an old photo of her and Hollywood star Ben Affleck. “I always throw a great house party,” Barlow captioned the post, which TMZ reshared since the story expired.

Barlow’s story post came two days after Affleck’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, filed for divorce on August 20. The Bravo star nodded to the A-List split by setting her story to Lopez’s song “If You Had My Love”. This marks Affleck and Lopez’s second split after the couple first began dating in 2002. They got engaged but called it off before reaching the altar. Nearly two decades later they reconnected in 2021, with Affleck popping the question in 2022 and the pair tying the knot in Las Vegas three months later.

Is Lisa Barlow the Villain in RHOSLC Season 5?

In a February 2024 interview on “The Viall Files” podcast, RHOSLC star Whitney Rose told host Nick Viall that Barlow was set to replace Monica Garcia as the “villain” on RHOSLC season 5.

“We already have [Monica Garcia’s] replacement. She’s been here for four years. I guess, it’s not her replacement. We already have that person: Lisa Barlow. Lisa’s always been the villain! You’re an iconic villain, Lisa. You’re a Salt Lake icon,” Rose said on the podcast.

A few weeks later Barlow responded to Rose’s claims in a February 2024 interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

“Maybe I’m a villain to Whitney. I just think Whitney doesn’t like the truth. I told the truth at the reunion and they showed the proof. For some reason, she’s committed to painting me as this person that’s, like, not self-aware. And listen, I understand my edit, I understand how Bravo sees me, but I’m very cognizant of people, I’m very aware of people. I’m very careful of what I say, even on camera, because I know the reaction and the snowball effect of everything,” Barlow shared.

RHOSLC Returns to Bravo on Wednesday, September 18

Play

Fans will get the chance to decide if they think Barlow is the villain of season 5 when it begins airing on Bravo on Wednesday, September 18 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The network revealed the premiere date when they dropped the trailer on August 19. In the teaser for the new season, Barlow and Rose are seen getting into it during a group lunch where all of the women are dressed up as Barlow. “I have a reservation for eight Lisas,” Barlow says when the group arrives, brunette wigs on, at the restaurant.

Later at the same lunch, Barlow is shown saying to Rose, “I have built everything I have.” When Rose replies, “On the backs of other people,” Barlow stands up out of her chair and reaches across the table, trying to snatch Rose’s wig. “Get that f***ing wig off your head. You will never be me.”

In a clip from a different event, Barlow is seen talking to Whitney’s husband Justin Rose. “She is a liar,” Barlow repeats multiple times while Justin responds, “Don’t call my wife a liar. She’s not a f***ing liar Lisa.”

READ NEXT: Dorit Kemsley Shares Message for Husband PK Amidst Separation