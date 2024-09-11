Real Housewives Star Loses $100K Ring While Dancing in NYC

Lisa Barlow had a close call during a trip to the East Coast for New York Fashion Week.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star lost a $100,000 ring while dancing at an after party, an insider told Page Six on September 9, 2024.

Barlow, 49, was dancing in a VIP area at Hearsay, Manhattan, after designer Sergio Hudson’s fashion show when her $100,000 ring “flew from her hand,” a source told the outlet. The insider noted that Barlow was “sad” that she was unable to locate her ring in the dark and crowded club and returned to her hotel room empty-handed.

But the source also shared, “Sergio’s partner found it later in the evening — not far from his table — and got it. He returned it safely to her at the hotel.”

Lisa Barlow Spends A lot of Money on Jewelry & Glam

Barlow has always been open about her love for being glamorous. During the RHOSLC season 4 reunion, she gushed about her $60,000 per year glam budget. “Every day I have glam,” she said of her on-call makeup artist. “No matter where I’m going I have glam every day. I told [my husband] John that ‘I’m gonna die in glam and draped in diamonds.’ Those are my things.”

According to BravoTV.com, Barlow’s reunion look was accessorized with multiple diamond rings from Van Cleef & Arpels. The blinged-out baubles were seen on several of the Bravo star’s fingers for the season-ending sitdown.

Lisa Barlow Lost Another Expensive Ring While Filming RHOSLC

The New York mishap wasn’t the first time Barlow lost a ring in public. During RHOSLC season 4, the Bravo star lost a nearly $60,000 ring in an airport bathroom en route to a girls’ trip in Palm Springs, California.

“My ring — it is totally gone,” Barlow said in the episode “Vacation Crashers.” “I am pulling up my jeans and I feel my ring start to slip off my finger. And I felt like I caught it, and then I looked and I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, my ring is missing!’”

Barlow claimed she spent 45 minutes reaching the public restroom for the pricey sparkler because she knew her husband would “kill” her for losing it. In an RHOSLC confessional scene, Barlow explained that her missing ring had sentimental value because it was a gift from her husband.

According to Bravo TV.com, during the season 4 reunion, Barlow explained that her husband gave her the ring after a difficult childbirth experience.

“John gave me that ring, because I was like, ‘I don’t know if we’re gonna be able to have more kids, I don’t know if we’re gonna have another kid.’ That meant more than just a ring I had on my finger,” she said. “Every time I look at it … we have our two beautiful babies […] to me, it’s a symbol. I get rings for different things at different times; that one was special to me.”

Barlow never found the special ring. She told fans on X that she replaced the piece of jewelry but that it’s “not the same.”

