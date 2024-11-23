‘Real Housewives’ Star Finalizes Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein and her ex-husband Lenny Hochstein, who share two children, Logan, 8, and Elle, 3, have finalized their divorce, as reported by People magazine.

The publication reported court documents show that “a judge signed off on the case on Nov. 15.,” over two years following their separation. According to People magazine, Lenny Hochstein is now responsible for “$15,000 a month in child support,” which will change to “$10,000 per month for Elle once Logan turns 18.”

Lenny Hochstein Announced the End of His Engagement to Katharina Mazepa in September 2024

Lenny Hochstein announced that he and Katharina Mazepa had ended their engagement in a September 2024 statement to Us Weekly.

“We recently ended our engagement. I have decided to move forward with my life,” read a portion of the statement.

In addition, Hochstein stated that he did not harbor any ill will towards Mazepa.

“I have nothing but love and admiration for Katharina and her family,” stated Hochstein to Us Weekly. “I am proud of her growth as a woman and will be forever grateful for the time we spent together.”

Us Weekly reported that Hochstein announced his separation from Lisa Hochstein, whom he wed in 2011, in a 2022 statement. In the 2022 statement, he said that he and Mazepa began dating after he ended his relationship with Lisa Hochstein.

“It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced. This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us,” stated Hochstein, as reported by Us Weekly.

Lenny Hochstein & Katharina Mazepa Posed Together in October 2024

Despite ending their engagement, Lenny Hochstein shared a picture of him and Mazepa posing together in matching military-themed costumes in an October 30 Instagram post. The photo showed Hochstein and Mazepa holding onto each other while smiling toward the camera.

“Happy Halloween 2024,” read the post’s caption.

Several fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the image.

“Happy Halloween 🎃 you both look amazing and it looks like real love to me ❤️,” wrote a commenter.

“I’m so happy seeing a happiness ! I wish you both the best in life ! Lenny you are amazing soul she is lucky to have you ! I watched how you took a beautiful care of lisa and you will take amazing care of that lady too ! She is lucky to have you !!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” added another.

“wait what!! are yall beack [sic] together?? Good for you!!” commented another.

Lisa Hochstein Shared Why She Still Wears Her Engagement Ring

While speaking to Page Six during the Bravo Fan Fest Miami on November 23, Lisa Hochstein, who is in a relationship with Jody Glidden, shared why she has decided to continue wearing her engagement ring from Lenny Hochstein.

“I do wear my old [engagement] ring on my middle finger,” said Hochstein to Page Six. “Because, you know, it’s a nice piece of jewelry. And one day I want to give it to my daughter. So for now, it looks nice on [my middle] finger.”

During a January 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Hochstein shared she would consider marrying Glidden. She said, however, that she does “not like all the bad stuff that comes along with divorce.”