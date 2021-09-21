Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Posts Apologetic Texts to Dad Harry Hamlin Online

Lisa Rinna’s daughter is owning it!

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’s” daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin is showing the world exactly who she is. Hamlin posted a series of photos of her attending the Perfect Magazine’s new issue party in London. Her outfit was quite the head-turner to say the least.

She wore a gold slinky see-through dress and it showed both of her nipples. Hamlin herself didn’t face major backlash from the outfit, but she took to Instagram to address her outfit to get ahead of the haters.

Hamlin posted a screenshot of her family group chat with her dad Harry Hamlin, her sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, and of course her mom Lisa Rinna. “sorry for my nipped dad it’s fashion.” Her dad didn’t respond, but Rinna stood up for her daughter. “I just saw lol,” she wrote in two texts. “It’s fashionnnnnn.”

Rinna and Hamlin share 22-year-old Delilah Belle and 20-year-old Amelia Gray. Hamlin has a son Dimitri Alexandre Hamlin who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Ursula Andress.

Hamlin Has Clapped Back at Her Share of Haters

Hamlin is currently single, but for almost a year, she dated 38-year-old television personality Scott Disick. The two called it quits earlier this month, but before that, they weren’t afraid to show off their relationship.

With Disick being 18-years older than Hamlin, many fans and friends have speculated about how serious their relationship is. Hamlin took to Instagram to share a message to her haters.

“Ppl r extra weird and judgemental these days,” Hamlin wrote on her Instagram Story in December 2020. “People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

While the two were still dating, fans and friends bombarded Rinna with questions about her approval of their relationship. Rinna conveyed multiple times that she wasn’t thrilled with the age gap, but she was happy her daughter was happy. “Listen, I will say this. Amelia’s very happy right now,” Rinna said on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in August 2021. “And you really want your kids to be happy. So Harry and I are very thrilled that she is happy.”

Rinna Has Never Been Afraid to Stick Up for Her Daughter

Over the last year, Amelia Gray Hamlin has come into her own. RHOBH fans first met her when she was still in school with her sister, but since then, she has grown up in a major way. Hamlin often posts phots of herself pushing the boundaries and posting more revealing photos.

Earlier this year in February, Hamlin posted a sponsored Instagram photo modeling Boux Avenue lingerie. She captioned the series of photos, “easy to practice self love in my @bouxavenue designed in london.” While many fans and followers praised Hamlin’s looks, one wasn’t too fond of the risqué pictures.

A user commented under Hamlin’s post, “Lisa Rinna wtf is wrong with u? U like what u see???? Discusting [sic].” Rinna replied to the social media troll, “What is wrong with you? This is my child.”

