RHOBH Alum Hints at New Family Reality Show

Lisa Rinna said she is open to starring in a new reality show with her husband Harry Hamlin and their daughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray.

In an October 2024 video interview with Us Weekly, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said “never say never” when asked if she would return to reality TV after eight seasons on Bravo.

“Well, you never know, you know, you just never know what is around the corner is what my mom used to say,” Rinna said coyly. “You just never know.”

When asked if she would consider returning to reality for a show that was just focused on her family, Rinna replied, “I’m open to everything, to be honest with you.”

“I’m open to all kinds of things, and I think there’s all sorts of fun things that are being presented to us right now,” whe added. “And it’s kind of a matter of like how do you want to express yourself in in those types of genres? I’m so talking word salad I know I am, but there’s a lot of fun opportunities so let’s see what happens.”

Rinna previously told Entertainment Tonight “never say never” when she was asked about doing a future reality show. She also made it clear that there would have to be a dramatic factor in it. “Drama is what the shows are about!” she said. “If you don’t talk about the elephant in the room, then what are we talking about, my yoga class? What I had for breakfast? No one wants to watch that!”

Lisa Rinna Teased That Her Family Would Work Together in 2025

Since her departure from RHOBH in early 2023, Rinna has modeled on Paris runways and has done ad campaigns along with her model daughters. She also appeared in a Lifetime TV movie, “Mommy Meanest,” with her daughter Delilah.

In the new interview, Rinna said she would love to collaborate with her daughters again.

“Absolutely,” she said. “I mean I would love, you know, I love to work with my girls. I shot the Mark Jacobs campaign with Amelia, and you know any chance we get. And I have a feeling that we will be working, all of us together in 2025.”

Lisa Rinna Agreed That Leaving RHOBH Was the Best Thing to Happen to Her

Rinna had a rough end to her eight-season run on RHOBH. She announced her exit from the show in January 2023 amid a brutal feud with co-star Kathy Hilton following a cast trip to Aspen. The announcement came two months after Rinna was booed at VravoCon as she walked onto the stage.

During an October 2024 appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live,” Rinna’s husband said leaving the show was the best thing his wife ever did.

“That show was so terrifying for her, so horrible,” Hamlin told Cohen. “And such an icky moment in her life that she’s had to say ‘No.’ And by saying no and not going back, she has now transformed herself into an amazing fashionista, an amazing actress. I mean, she’s just killing it everywhere she goes.”

Rinna told Us that she completely agreed with her husband’s assessment that quitting RHOBH was the best thing she ever did. “I think that, you know, there’s certain things that you do in life, and you finish that chapter, and we did that,” she told the outlet.