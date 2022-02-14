Lisa Rinna Trolls Kanye West [LOOK]

Lisa Rinna had fellow Bravo stars in stitches on February 13 as she posted a humorous meme trolling Kanye West.

The meme, which has been widely circulated with many variations, was a photo of Kanye West holding up a notepad. This one, created by a “Real Housewives” fan, had the text on the notepad saying, “You better believe Lisa Rinna’s gonna talk about it.” There was also a thought bubble added with Rinna’s photo in it, indicating that Kanye was thinking about the RHOBH star in the meme.

Rinna shared the meme on her Instagram on Sunday, February 13, and captioned it, “Crying.” Here is the photo in question:

Several Stars Reacted to the Humorous Post

There were a lot of reactions from Rinna’s fellow Bravolebrities in the comments of her post.

New RHOBH cast member Sanela Diana Jenkins commented, “Omg” with several emojis crying with laughter. RHONY star Carole Radziwill, celeb blogger Irina Olsen and founder of Shrimpton Couture Cherie Balch all commented with a series of laughing emojis as well. Another new RHOBH cast member, Sheree Zampino, wrote, “Imma witness!”

Actress Leslie Grossman commented, “LISA hahahaha.” RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff wrote, “Ok this one kills me.” Sharon Stone added a series of fire emojis and a heart-eye emoji. Rinna’s RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne simply shared a shrugging emoji.

The Photo Was Originally Shared By Kanye to Show That His Account Wasn’t Hacked

The original photo was posted on February 13 by Kanye West after the rapper posted a slew of memes and posts about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. The flurry of posts caused some fans to wonder in comments and on social media if the rapper had been hacked, prompting Kanye to share a new photo.

Kanye, 44, posted a photo of himself standing in front of a white background staring at the camera. In his hands, he held up a yellow legal notepad on which he’d written, “My account is not hacked. 2/13/22.” The photo has since been deleted, along with most of his Instagram, but according to Distractify, the caption stated, “My account is not hacked I will be at Sunday Service at noon and will me taking North and Saint to the Super Bowl shortly after.”

Kanye has been very vocal online in recent days, starting with some comments aimed at Billie Eilish. The young singer had paused her show to help out a fan who fainted, prompting Ye to lash out and accuse her of dissing Travis Scott, the publication wrote. He threatened to cancel his Coachella gig unless Eilish apologized.

The rapper also took issue with Pete Davidson recently, sharing a photo of Davidson and Kim Kardashian from last month. “LOOK AT THIS D–KHEAD,” 44-year-old West wrote, according to Page Six. “I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

West has been known to go on rants online, but he’s also been candid about his struggles with mental health many years ago. During an appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, West spoke about his experience with bipolar disorder, CNN reported. While most comments on Rinna’s post laughed at the meme, one fan told others in the comments, “mocking mental health isn’t a joke.”

