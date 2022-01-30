Fans Slam Lisa Vanderpump for Asking About Co-Star’s Weight Gain

During the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion special, which premiered on January 25, 2022, host Andy Cohen brought up that Charli Burnett had shared before-and-after pictures that exhibited her weight loss on Instagram.

In the caption of Burnett’s post, uploaded on October 19, 2021, the Bravo star shared that at “the start of 2020 [she] lost everything” and “fell into a deep depression eating & drinking every single day.” She also noted that she had “surgery,” which “hurt [her] mentally & physically.” Burnett shared that she had eventually “gained over 45+ pounds.” She revealed that she focused on her fitness through bodybuilding and has “a better relationship now with food more than ever.”

While filming the reunion special, Cohen asked Burnett “how did [she] get back into such amazing shape?” She responded that she was able to do so through “a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, and a lot of discipline.”

Lisa Vanderpump then inquired “how did [Burnett] put on 45 pounds?”

“Well, I did do a little bit of binge drinking during COVID, a lot of eating,” replied the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Reddit Users Responded to Andy Cohen & Lisa Vanderpump’s Comments on Charli Burnett’s Weight

On January 26, 2022, a Reddit user took to the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit to share that they had an issue with how Cohen and Vanderpump interacted with Burnett during the reunion special.

“When Andy asked about Charlis weight loss, and then Lisa ‘HoW diD YoU gAIN 45lbs?!’ That was SO insensitive I was LIVID. You know, we ALL know she has issues with food and the first thing you address is her physical appearance? I know she put it on social media but it’s so destructive. If you don’t have similar issues I guess they wouldn’t be aware how much impact words have but d***. It was all so rude and tone deaf. I was in shock,” read the post.

Quite a few Reddit users flocked to the comments section to share their opinions on the matter, with several criticizing how Cohen handled the situation.

“Andy? Being tone deaf? You don’t say!” wrote a commenter.

“Andy is gross. Love his network though,” chimed in a second Reddit user.

Some commenters also shared they did not appreciate Vanderpump asking Burnett about how she gained weight.

“Lisa is the absolute worst. She does everything she can to push patriarchal values while presenting herself as a ‘girlboss’. Honestly f*** her and the mini horse she rode in on,” wrote one commenter.

“I’ve been doing a kinda spot check in rewatch of VPR and I gotta tell you, the more I rewatch, the more VPR looks like the worst boss. So much of what she says and does and involves herself in is so far outside of what’s considered ethical for the workplace. Woof,” added another.

“I agree 100%. LVP has said a lot of things recently that I find really rude. I feel like she’s lost her ability to make digs with grace and class, and she’s desperate for the attention now and ends up just being rude,” commented a different person.

“Lisa is always dealing out her internalized misogyny,” asserted a fourth Reddit user.

“If I had a dollar for every insensitive and or misogynistic comment LVP has made on Bravo, I could pay all of her employees a living wage,” quipped a fifth commenter.

Charli Burnett Spoke About Her Issues With Food in October 2021

As fans of “Vanderpump Rules” are aware, Burnett has been open about her struggles with eating certain foods due to childhood trauma. While speaking to The Buzz in October 2021, the reality television personality shared that she has been able “to work through it through therapy.”

“Now I’m in this place where food is no longer an issue as much as it used to be. And I’m learning my way with food and being more comfortable with it, so I feel like I’ve really, really grown from this point,” shared Burnett.

