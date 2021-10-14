Lisa Vanderpump Would’ve ‘Preferred to Chastise’ Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute

It’s not about the pasta. It’s about Stassi and Kristen.

During a recent interview with Page Six, Lisa Vanderpump spoke out about the absence of former stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute on this season of “Vanderpump Rules,” even admitting that she “misses” Doute. Last year, the two were fired from the show after their past racially insensitive actions against former costar Faith Stowers came to light.

“I would have preferred to chastise them and see them learn from their mistakes as we’ve seen so many youngsters do on the show,” Vanderpump told Page Six. “But that was Bravo’s decision.”

Vanderpump continued, “I always want to see growth and I would love to have seen them stay here and work it out. It was really a sign of the times. Everybody [had] a lot of reactive decisions.”

This season, Schroeder and Doute aren’t the only former stars who are missing from the franchise. In November 2020, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced that they would not be returning for season 9. And, two other stars, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, were also fired in June 2020, after a series of their racist Tweets resurfaced.

Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Also Misses the Old Cast Members

Vanderpump is not the only “Vanderpump Rules” star who misses the old cast members. During a recent October 12 interview with HollywoodLife, Lala Kent explained that she believes some of the fired cast members have changed since they’ve become parents.

“I really want moments like that to become teachable for everybody and I would obviously welcome them with open arms should that ever be a conversation,” Kent told the outlet when asked if the former stars would ever be able to return to the show. “I’ve seen both Brittany and Stassi as moms. It’s so beautiful and amazing to watch them. I wish that other people could see how their lives have changed and how different our relationships are now that we’ve added kids into the mix. Four moms, I think it would be such a fun thing to show.”

Vanderpump Said During an Interview That the Cast’s Relationships With Each Other Are Still Authentic

Despite many of the former cast members no longer being a part of “Vanderpump Rules,” Vanderpump maintains that the relationships we’re seeing this season are still authentic.

“I think one of the great reasons that the show has been so successful is that all these relationships are truly authentic and they hang out with each other while they’ve been locked up,” Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight.

Vanderpump continued, “I think you’re going to see they’ve matured somewhat, because they have to move on, they have to progress. But I think there’s still the emotional content for sure. … I think a lot of people feel like they’ve grown up with this group of people, and they’re still there. I think it’s almost like the ‘Friends’ series, you kind of really invest in their lives and you knew them so well, because for nine seasons, they’ve really shown everything and then some.”

Viewers can catch the new season of “Vanderpump Rules” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

