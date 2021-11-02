Lisa Vanderpump Scares Fans With ‘Creepy’ Dog Costume

Lisa Vanderpump freaked some of her fans out with her 2021 Halloween costume.

In honor of the October holiday, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star traded her diamonds and rosé for a dog collar—but she received mixed reactions to the canine-themed getup after she posted photos of it on social media.

In a series of photos and videos shared on her Instagram page, Vanderpump wore a white furry jacket, glitzy jewels, and a sparkly tiara – on top of a Dalmatian dog head. In a short video posted to her social media page, the SUR owner, 61, also sang “How Much is that Doggie in the Window” in a childlike, falsetto voice as she held a cocktail in hand.

“Barking mad…Happy Halloween!” she captioned the clip.

You can see the video below:

In a second video, Vanderpump also coyly asked her followers if they have a “bone” for her.

And in another shot from the evening, Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, posed together outdoors by a fire pit while wearing their dog head costumes.

“Perfect for each other. Woof,” Vanderpump captioned the pic.

Fans Reacted to Lisa Vanderpump’s Halloween Costume

Lisa Vanderpump is an avid dog lover; her rescue foundation, Vanderpump Dogs, was even part of a major storyline on the Bravo reality show during Vanderpump’s final season in 2019. She is often seen carrying one of her pampered pooches with her when she goes out.

For World Dogs Day in 2019, she even wore a stylish dog-printed dress, as seen in photos shared on Instagram at the time.

But in 2021, her dog-style Halloween costume creeped out some of her fans.

“Kinda creepy,” one follower wrote in the comment section to her costume clip.

“Lisa this is objectively horrifying,” another added.

“I showed this to my daughter she’s been crying 26 minutes straight. no joke,” a third revealed.

‘I don’t know if I should be scared or I should be laughing,” another wrote.

Others said the getup was “scary” and “terrifying.”

But other fans praised the “Vanderpump Rules” star and said she “won” Halloween with her costume choice. One commenter described the costume as ”brilliant“ and others called Vanderpump a “Halloween queen.”

“Who said that Diamonds can’t be a Dalmatian’s best friend?” one fan noted. “Lisa, you look gorgeous as a Dalmatian especially with all of the beautiful diamonds.”

Vanderpump Wore Glamorous Halloween Costumes in the Past

While her doggie costume was glitzy, Vanderpump has shown her real face in past glam costumes. In 2020, she dressed as a dark enchantress for a “magical Halloween.”

In 2019, she dressed up as a regal angel, according to BravoTV.com. For her angelic costume, the Bravo star wire a feather boa over a sheer dress and accessorized with a jeweled headband. “Halloween 2019 in the City of Angels,” Vanderpump captioned a photo from the night.

And in 2016, Vanderpump wore a glamorous red gown and a lacy eye mask for a “Queen of the Night” costume, per BravoTV.com. The wealthy restaurant owner was crowned the queen at the parade at West Hollywood’s Carnaval event that year.

