Lisa Vanderpump Claps Back At Story About Her Relationship With ‘DWTS’ Partner

Lisa Vanderpump is speaking out following recent headlines about an “emotional affair” she had with her Dancing with the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko.

In a new Twitter post, the 60-year-old restaurant owner and reality star made it clear that she is just good friends with the handsome Russian professional dancer that she was partnered with on the 16th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

“Ha yes, “ Vanderpump tweeted. “@Gleb_Savchenko is darling of a man and a good friend…that’s it …unfortunately lol. Stupid nonsense Slow news day.”

Lisa Vanderpump Previously Admitted She Became Very Close With Gleb When They Were Partners On ‘Dancing With the Stars’

On a recent episode of The Bellas Podcast, Vanderpump revealed that it was strange to be so close to Gleb during their time together on DWTS after being married to her husband Ken Todd for more than 35 years. She joked that the physicality she had with Gleb was the most fun she’s had since her honeymoon in 1982.

“I did become very close to Gleb,” Vanderpump admitted. “I loved him. I did feel we had a little bit of an emotional affair in terms of having to connect and hold on to each other because it’s so scary.”

Some Fans Joked That Gleb Dissed Lisa By Implying That She ‘Fake Fainted’ On ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Several fans replied to Vanderpump’s new tweet with supportive messages as they called her a “queen” who always handles everything with “class.”

A few noted rumors of Gleb’s infidelity, including recent gossip that he cheated on Elena Samodanova, his wife of 14 years, with his most recent DWTS partner, Chrishell Stause.

“Maybe not you queen, but he recently left his baby momma for a DWTS partner,” one follower tweeted to LVP.

Others poked fun to say that Gleb may not be such a good “friend” because he hinted that Vanderpump “faked” a fainting spell when she was on Dancing with the Stars.

One Twitter user shared screenshots of Gleb’s laughing emoji response to a photo of Vanderpump’s fall. Other commenters described the SUR owner’s fainting spell as “so angelic” and “Oscar” worthy.

“Your good friend implied that you faked a faint. Seems like a bit of a knob to me,” the fan wrote.

Vanderpump’s former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars also accused her of faking her fainting during a rehearsal with Gleb, according to People. The clip was shown on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2013.

“Some people just aren’t cut out for fake faints,” Kim Richards said as the RHOBH stars watched the scene on TV in an episode of the Bravo reality show.

“Lisa wanted out,” added Kyle Richards at the time.

On her blog for People, Vanderpump addressed the incident.

“I was in shock when I woke up,” she wrote. “I fainted only once before in my life. The doctor found that I had a viral infection with fever and swollen glands. And between trying to fight that and all of the stress on my body from running around, I ended up with low blood pressure and a rapid heart rate, which is why I fainted.”

