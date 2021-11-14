Lisa Vanderpump Welcomes First Grandchild: PHOTOS

Lisa Vanderpump is a grandmother.

The ”Vanderpump Rules” star met her first grandchild after her daughter, Pandora Vanderpump-Sabo welcomed a baby boy, Theodore, this week — and LVP appeared smitten with the new bundle of joy at first sight.

Pandora, 35, first made her birth announcement on Instagram with a photo of her holding her newborn’s tiny hand.

In the caption to the post, the new mom revealed that her son weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces when he was born, and she described him as “pure delicious joy.”

“Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy,” she wrote. “You are so loved little Teddy!”

Lisa Vanderpump Posed For a Photo As She Held Her New Grandson

In photos shared to her own Instagram page, Vanderpump, 61, thanked her daughter and son-in-law, Jason Sabo, for making her “Nanny Pinky.”

In one photo, Vanderpump wore a face mask as she held her grandson in her arms. A second photo showed the baby boy sleeping while wearing a teddy bear onesie.

Vanderpump had previously told the Daily Mail that she had already picked the “Nanny Pinky” moniker in a nod to her favorite color.

“[My husband] Ken [Todd] and I are overjoyed and are so happy for Pandora and Jason,” she said when her daughter’s pregnancy was first announced. “It’s such wonderful news and has been such a difficult secret to keep, ‘We can’t wait for the new baby to arrive and I’m so excited to become Nanny Pinky.”

Vanderpump also told People that her daughter’s pregnancy was welcome good news for her family after a difficult past few years.

“It’s very happy news for us after losing my brother, my mother, and Giggy in the last three years — it’s a blessing,” Vanderpump said of Pandora’s pregnancy. “I love children, I love being a mother … it’s such welcome news for us.”

Vanderpump will likely be a doting grandmother. She previously told Bravo’s Daily Dish that she loves ”having somebody to kiss and smoother with love” and said she felt “prepared “ to become a grandmother.

Several of Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Reacted to the News

In response to Pandora’s baby news, one current “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star – Garcelle Beauvais – reacted to Vanderpump’s post. After the proud “Nanny” captioned the solo photo of Theodore with the words “Utter perfection,” Beauvais posted a series of baby emoji in the comment section.

Joyce Giraud, one of the few RHOBH stars that Vanderpump stays in touch with, also posted smiley emoji.

In addition, several of Lisa Vanderpump’s former SUR employees and current co-stars reacted to the news on social media.

“Ahhhhhhhhhh congrats!!!!!!!!” wrote “Vanderpump Rules” veteran Scheana Shay.

“Congratulations! welcome to the world, Theodore!” added Lala Kent.

“So precious!!! Congrats Nanny Pinky!” wrote Katie Maloney-Schwartz

There was a baby boom this year on “Vanderpump Rules,” so baby Theodore will have some instant playmates. Series stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay welcomed daughters in March and April, respectively, while former stars Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright also had babies this year.

