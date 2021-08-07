Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Daughter Pandora is Pregnant

Lisa Vanderpump is about to be a grandma!

The 60-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star is joining the show’s baby boom in her own way as she gets ready to welcome her daughter Pandora’s first child with her husband Jason Sabo. The baby is due this winter.

Vanderpump told the Daily Mail that she and her husband Ken Todd are thrilled about their 35-year-old daughter’s pregnancy.

“Ken and I are overjoyed and are so happy for Pandora and Jason. It’s such wonderful news and has been such a difficult secret to keep,” she said.

The Bravo star also teased her unique grandmother name that references her favorite color, pink.

‘We can’t wait for the new baby to arrive and I’m so excited to become Nanny Pinky,” she said.

Pandora also told the outlet, “Jason and I are beyond thrilled. It is such a blessing after such a difficult year for everyone.”

The mom-to-be noted that she’s “excited” for her new chapter and plans to keep her baby’s gender a surprise.

Vanderpump Has Been Waiting to be a Grandmother for a While

Lisa Vanderpump has been talking about her future grandchildren for a while. Pandora and Jason tied the knot in a lavish wedding in 2011 and seven years later, Vanderpump told the Daily Dish that the two were focusing on their business ventures.

“But I think something might happen,” she said of the possibility of a baby. “I absolutely wouldn’t [pressure them] because it’s got to be them that’s got to raise the child.”

“I think I’m prepared,” Vanderpump added of her future grandmother title. “I think I would look forward to that. I love having somebody to kiss and smoother with love. I think I’m prepared. I’ll just take the good bits. We won’t take the diapers and we won’t take the sleep deprivation.”

She noted that her husband has been a grandfather for a long time thanks to his son Warren, who is his from his first marriage to Pamela Todd and has a son who is nearly 30 years old.

“His grandson’s the same age as [our 29-year-old son] Max,” Vanderpump added.

Baby Sabo Will Have Some Instant Playmates

While the Vanderpump family did not confirm exactly when Pandora is due, the child won’t be born too far after the recent “Vanderpump Rules” baby boom. Several past and present stars from the Bravo reality show have welcome babies in recent months.

The first baby in the group was born to Stassi Schroeder when she welcomed daughter Hartford Charlie Rose in January. Two months later, Lala kent delivered her daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett. And Scheana Shay gave birth to her daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies in April just a few weeks after Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright welcome their son, Cruz, who was quickly become the new “number one guy in the group.”

Vanderpunp already showed off her grandma chops in a video shared to Shay’s YouTube vlog. The SUR wonder was seen cuddling baby Summer during a recent visit with the new mom.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Opens Up About Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ With Baby