Lisa Vanderpump Responds to ‘Heartbreaking’ News

Lisa Vanderpump has a fairly close relationship with several of the people who work at her restaurants and bars and many of the stars of the hit Bravo series “Vanderpump Rules.”

Vanderpump has been through many ups and downs with various members of the cast, and she often looks at them as her extended family. Over the years, fans have watched as Vanderpump cried with the cast during the challenging times, and celebrated with them during joyous ones.

Her relationship with Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz became very special over the years, so much so, that the former couple asked her to officiate their 2016 wedding. Vanderpump was overjoyed to accept the opportunity, and was very much a part of the then-couple’s union. Given this, one can only imagine how she felt when Maloney and Schwartz announced their decision to split.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” Maloney wrote in a statement she posted on Instagram on March 15, 2022.

And now, Vanderpump is speaking out about the split.

Here’s what you need to know:

Vanderpump Said That Hearing About Maloney & Schwartz’s Split Was ‘Heartbreaking’

Both Maloney and Schwartz are focused on maintaining a friendship after announcing their split. The two are still living together, though they are sleeping in separate bedrooms, and they both have the same friend group, so they often are out and about together — even though they are no longer together.

This was the case at the opening of her latest venture, Vanderpump a Paris in Las Vegas. Both Maloney and Schwartz were on-hand to support Vanderpump along with several of their “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars. At the event, Page Six caught up with the restaurateur and asked her about Maloney and Schwartz’s split.

“Obviously, I’m very invested in them as a couple so it was heartbreaking to hear. I’m very close to them,” Vanderpump told Page Six at the event.

Vanderpump Thinks Maloney & Schwartz Might Get Back Together

Interestingly, Vanderpump is not 100% convinced that Maloney and Schwartz are over.

“Let’s hold our breath and see what happens with them. I would love to see Tom and Katie get back together,” she said.

“I’ve been married for 39 years and it’s not a picnic. It’s hard work. But I do think there’s hope for those two,” she added.

And while Vanderpump may be hopeful for a reconciliation, Maloney seems fairly confident that she and Schwartz are done for good. Less than a week after announcing her split to the world, Maloney was at The Grove in Los Angeles when paparazzi caught up with her.

Maloney was asked if there was any chance that she would “get back together” with Schwartz, but her answer was pretty straight forward. “I don’t think so,” she said, according to E! News.

“This is it?” the photographer asked.

“Yeah,” Maloney replied.

READ NEXT: Is Katie Maloney Already Dating Following Her Split From Tom Schwartz?