Lisa Vanderpump on James Kennedy’s Post-Breakup Life: ‘That Always Worries Me’

In December 2021, “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy and his ex-fiancee Raquel Leviss took to Instagram to reveal they had broken up. On December 5, 2021, Leviss shared a picture of the former couple posing with her Instagram followers.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love,” read the caption of the post.

During a May 2022 interview with Us Weekly, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lisa Vanderpump shared her thoughts about Kennedy and Leviss’ split. While speaking to the publication, Vanderpump revealed that she is concerned about the professional DJ. As fans are aware, Leviss had been vocally supportive of Kennedy abstaining from alcohol throughout their relationship.

“I thought Raquel was always very good for James, so that always worries me because I think he hasn’t had the boundaries that he needs really to — I think it’s a process of — we’ll see,” stated the 61-year-old.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star then shared that she has not spent that much time with Kennedy after breaking her leg following a horse-riding accident in January 2022.

“I haven’t seen him that much. Honestly I haven’t been in touch with him as much as I normally am because I’ve been kind of laid up,” said Vanderpump.

An Insider Claims They Saw James Kennedy Drinking in May 2022

According to In Touch Weekly, Kennedy, who shared he had been sober for two years in July 2021, was seen consuming alcohol while working as a host for an event at Atlantic City’s Pool After Dark in May 2022. A source claimed that the reality television personality “was drinking, and did not care about how he acted.” The insider told the publication:

At one point he was calling for security, because he was upset there wasn’t enough security around him, and at another point he was screaming for a water. But he did have a bottle of Tito‘s and a champagne bottle at the DJ booth according to one of the staff. I saw him drinking champagne but I did see them give him single drinks at various times but he didn’t drink them at that moment.

Lala Kent Shared Her Thoughts About James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend

Kennedy and Ally Lewber began dating shortly after meeting in January 2022. “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared some insight regarding her castmate’s new girlfriend while speaking to Us Weekly in April 2022.

“She was really kind when I met her. I only met her once, and the thing is, James even knows — he’s our little crazy friend that we love so much — he has a good picker. He picks really sweet girls,” shared the mother of one.

During a February 2022 appearance on Kent’s podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kennedy commented on whether Lewber would join “Vanderpump Rules” if the show ends up having a tenth season.

“Look, it’s still too early to say, honestly. I do like this girl. I really do. I mean I don’t know, we’ll see what happens. I can’t ask any girl to do that,” said the 30-year-old.

