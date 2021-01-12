Lisa Vanderpump Dishes on Lala Kent’s Relationship

During a recent podcast appearance, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump revealed her thoughts about her Vanderpump Rules employee Lala Kent’s relationship.

While appearing on Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him and Her Podcast, Vanderpump weighed in on Kent’s relationship with producer Randall Emmett. “I think she got a lot of crap at the beginning because she wasn’t honest about her relationship when, in terms of bringing it, people were way more interested in what you’ve got to hide than what you’ve got to show, what you don’t say rather than what you do say.”

Vanderpump continued, “As soon as Randall came to the forefront, we were like, ‘Oh, we get it. He’s a great guy.’ We get the relationship now. But initially, there was all this kind of, everybody was thinking, what the hell is going on here? She didn’t come across that well, but I adore her and I hope that they go on to have a very successful future together.”

Lala Kent Is Currently Expecting Her First Child

Kent is currently expecting her first child with Emmett, which she revealed during a September 2020 episode of her podcast. “I’m, like, shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing. I cry about everything but today it’s very much happy tears,” Kent said on the podcast, according to People. “For my 30th birthday I have the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too, I am pregnant. I am and I’m so excited. I feel very maternal and motherly.” She later revealed that the two will be having a baby girl.

On her Instagram page, Kent has been providing pregnancy updates for her followers. In November, she posted a nude selfie with her stomach on full display, writing in the caption, “My thirst traps look different these days.” Kent also posted a video of her gender reveal to Intsagram.

The Couple Had to Postpone Their Wedding

Kent and Emmett were supposed to get married in April 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple had to postpone their special day.

“My heart is set on something very beautiful, as far as just, like, the moment — I don’t want people to show up to my wedding and feel scared about their health,” Kent told Entertainment Tonight in August. “I want them to only think about the love that Randall and I have and they want to share that with us. And, you know, I don’t want to look back on my wedding pictures and see everyone in masks. And I’m not saying that people that are getting married in this situation right now should look at their pictures and feel like their weddings are tainted, but Randall and I had a rocky start at the beginning of our relationship. I want the wedding to be, like, a brand-new day for us. The beginning to something amazing. So, I convinced him to switch it to next year.”

