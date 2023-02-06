Lisa Vanderpump Surprises Fans As She Poses With Unexpected Celebrity Pal: PHOTO

Lisa Vanderpump congratulated a famous friend on her Grammy Award win. On February 5, 2023, the night the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles, the former star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” shared an Instagram photo of her posing with singer Lizzo. Vanderpump was laughing in the selfie as Lizzo leaned on her shoulder and smiled.

“Proud of you darling! Congrats #grammys #lizzobeeating,” Vanderpump tagged Lizzo in the pic.

The photo was posted after the singer won the Record of the Year Grammy Award for her song “About Damn Time,” beating out heavy hitters such as Beyonce, Harry Styles, ABBA, Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Doja Cat, Adele and more for the honor. In her acceptance speech, Lizzo dedicated her award to Prince and said she decided to focus on creating music with a positive message following the music legend’s passing.

Fans Reacted to the Photo of Lisa Vanderpump & Lizzo

Fans reacted to Vanderpump’s celebrity photo, with some expressing surprise over the friendship between the 62-year-old restaurant owner and the 34-year-old singer.

“What in the who weekly?” one fan wrote of the pic on Instagram.

“Oh wow where do they know each other from haha,” another wanted to know.

“The most random link up but cute,” another fan wrote.

“Was [Lizzo} at Villa Rosa?” another asked in reference to Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills estate.

Lizzo & Lisa Vanderpump Are Neighbors & They Both Have a Passion For Rescue Dogs

The fan who asked if Lizzo was at Villa Rosa may have been right. According to Dirt.com, the SUR owner and superstar singer are actually neighbors. In 2022, Lizzo purchased a lavish mansion in Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills neighborhood. The $15 million estate, located in the hilly gated community, was formerly owned by fellow Grammy darling, Harry Styles. In addition to Vanderpump, Lizzo’s celebrity neighbors include Hollywood stars Demi Moore, Jessica Alba, and Jon Voight.

In an interview with CBS News, Lizzo said that being a homeowner was a huge “milestone” for her. “This past tour… I was blessed to, you know, stay in really nice places, but I was like, ‘I miss my house. Like, I can’t wait to come back to my own home and to my bed.’ And I was like, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever said this,’” she revealed.

While LVP and Lizzo have almost a 30-year age difference between them, the two women have more in common than real estate locations. Both are passionate dog lovers. Vanderpump has long devoted her time and money to animal causes and she launched the rescue center Vanderpump Dog Foundation in 2016.

Lizzo has been known to bring rescue dogs onstage with her. During a performance in Washington D.C., rescue pups from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue joined her, according to Michigan Humane.

And at a show in Madison, Wisconsin, she teamed up with Underdog Pet rescue — and one of her crew members even adopted one of the rescue dogs, a pup named Poke, per ABC News.

According to The Huffington Post, ahead of a tour date in Wisconsin, Lizzo reached out to see if there were “rescue/shelter puppies who could come do a puppy party” the afternoon before the show, a rep from the shelter said. The rep revealed that a crew member from the tour “fell in love with one of the Chihuahua mix pups, and went through our regular adoption process to adopt her.”

