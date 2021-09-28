Lisa Vanderpump’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lisa Vanderpump started as a child actor in the 1970s, appearing in films such as “A Touch of Class” and “Killer’s Moon.”

But Vanderpump is best known for her appearances on the reality shows “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules,” the latter of which centers on the service staff of one of Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurants.

In addition to her television work and restaurants, Vanderpump is also a published author and a designer. With all her business ventures, Celebrity Net Worth calculates Vanderpump’s net worth to be $90 million.

How did the reality star acquire so much wealth? And how much does she get paid for “Vanderpump Rules?” Here’s everything you need to know about Vanderpump’s income and fortune.

1. She Makes $500,000 Per Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vanderpump makes $500,000 per season for both “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Add up nine seasons of appearing on RHOBH and nine seasons of “Vanderpump Rules” and you have a lot of half-millions. Season nine of “Vanderpump Rules” premieres on September 28.

In 2020, Women’s Health reported that the other “Vanderpump Rules” cast members’ salaries varied, with original cast members making at least $10,000 per episode. The outlet reported that Jax Taylor is the highest-paid cast member besides Vanderpump, making $25,000 per episode.

2. Her Home Is Reportedly Worth $20 Million

Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills mansion, which was actually her idea of downsizing, is reportedly worth $20 million. According to Cosmopolitan, the house was worth $12 million when Vanderpump and her husband bought it in 2011.

The house even has a name: Villa Rosa. According to Business Insider, Vanderpump sold her previous mansion for $29 million.

3. She Owns Three West Hollywood Restaurants

Vanderpump is the owner of three West Hollywood Restaurants: SUR, Pump, and TomTom. She previously owned Villa Blanca as well but announced that the Italian eatery would close in July 2020. On “Vanderpump Rules,” Vanderpump often jokes that you bring your wife to Villa Blanca, your mistress to SUR, and your boyfriend to Pump.

In 2016, Bustle reported that SUR, the main restaurant featured on “Vanderpump Rules,” brought in an estimated $1 million to $2.5 million annually. The COVID-19 lockdown was hard on the restaurant industry, and Vanderpump was not immune. All dining services at SUR were suspended from November until February 2021.

Vanderpump also owns a Las Vegas hot spot, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

4. She Has a Line of Pet Accessories

It’s safe to say that Vanderpump is a dog person. She has six of them and even started a charity called The Vanderpump Dog Foundation. The reality star also has her own line of pet merchandise, called Vanderpump Pets.

The line includes collars, harnesses, toys, pet clothing, and more. But pet accessories isn’t Vanderpump’s only business venture outside of being a restauranteur. She also has her own alcohol brand which sells Vanderpump sangria, Vanderpump wines, and Vanderpump vodka.

5. She’s a Published Author

In 2011, Vanderpump released a book called, “Simply Divine: A Guide to Easy, Elegant, and Affordable Entertaining.”

In 2017, Vanderpump was named Editor-In-Chief of Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine. Her daughter Pandora was also an Executive Editor of the publication at the time. According to the magazine’s website, neither Vanderpump nor her daughter is still working for Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine.

Season 9 of “Vanderpump Rules” premieres on September 28 at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Inside Candace Cameron Bure’s Income & Fortune