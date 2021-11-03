Lisa Vanderpump Hosts Magical Baby Shower for Daughter Pandora: PHOTOS

Lisa Vanderpump celebrated the impending birth of her first grandchild with a baby shower held at her Villa Rosa estate.

The ”Vanderpump Rules” star’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump-Sabo, announced that is expecting her first child with her husband, Jason Sabo, due this winter, according to The Daily Mail. In a later post on Lisa’s Instagram page, the family held up canisters that exploded with blue confetti to reveal that baby Sabo will be a boy.

But a baby shower with family and close friends at Lisa Vanderpump’s lavish estate was the next thing on the baby bucket list, and it did not disappoint.

Lisa Vanderpump Hosted a Whimsical Baby Shower Luncheon For Her Daughter

Fans know that Lisa and her daughter are expert entertainers. They teamed up to serve lavish dinner parties on Vanderpump’s reality series “Overserved.” So it’s no surprise that they pulled out all the stops for this special occasion.

In a photo shared in an Instagram slideshow, Lisa posed with her daughter, at the backyard baby shower. In another pic, the stunning pale blue and white tablescapes were revealed on a setup under the olive trees in Lisa’s yard. There were also white teddy bears placed in tree branches and small cakes adorned with fondant teddy bears. Another photo featured a display of blue and white cake pops.

“A magical day celebrating Pandora & Jason’s baby at the Baby Shower I hosted at Villa Rosa,” Lisa captioned her post. “Such a gorgeous lunch with so many smiling faces.”

Mom-to-be Pandora also shared more photos and details about the party on the duo’s Very Vanderpump blog. She posted photos of the food — which included a tray of cupcakes and cocktails in bear-shaped honey jars — as well as a look at adorable decor such as light blue rubber ducks floating in a birdbath and glittering chandeliers hanging from the trees.

In a blog entry, Pandora described the setup as a “stunning oasis filled with pale blue confections, under a canopy of ribbons and crystals.”

She also revaled that the lunch menu consisted of smoked salmon bagels, caprese and chicken chopped salads, tuna tartare, and more. Pandora also revealed that guests each brought baby Sabo a vinyl record to start his music collection. The records were placed near a light blue turntable.

Pandora Also Shared Photos From the Day on Her Instagram Page

Pandora also shared a photo from the celebration on her Instagram page. In the pics, she posed with members from both sides of the family.

Lisa’s son, Max Todd, also posed with his sister for a photo, and he shared a second pic that showed him sipping on a teddy bear cocktail with his brother-in-law.

“Can’t wait to be an uncle!” he captioned the post.

It’s clear from all the smiling faces that the Vanderpump-Todd-Sabo family is excited for the new baby to arrive.

Vanderpump recently told People that her daughter’s pregnancy was welcome good news for her family after they suffered three tragedies within a short time period.

“It’s very happy news for us after losing my brother, my mother, and Giggy in the last three years — it’s a blessing,” Lisa said of Pandora’s pregnancy. “I love children, I love being a mother … it’s such welcome news for us.”

