Fans Notice Something Strange About Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant Following VPR Season 11 Reunion

Lisa Vanderpump could finally be distancing herself from Tom Sandoval.

In June 2024, the “Vanderpump Rules” star celebrated West Hollywood’s “Pride” weekend at her restaurants. But photos of the decor at TomTom, the bar she co-owns with the Sandoval and Schwartz, had some fans raising their eyebrows.

Ahead of the Pride Parade on June 2, the TomTom Bar signage on the building was covered up with rainbow banners, while the sign for Vanderpump’s adjoining spot, Pump, was in full view.

Some fans think the questionable décor was a diss against the Toms, Sandoval in particular, following ongoing backlash to the shocking Scandoval cheating scandal.

WeHo’s Pride month kicked off days after the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion aired on Bravo. The reunion did nothing to help sway negative fan perceptions of Sandoval.

Fans Reacted to Lisa Vanderpump’s Pride Parade Decor

Vanderpump’s staff went all out to decorate for Pride. A video of Sur, the West Hollywood eatery that long served as the focal point of “Vanderpump Rules,” showed rainbow flags out front, with the Sur logo fully visible.

But when the TomTom décor revealed a covered-up sign, fans reacted on social media to speculate that Vanderpump was taking the first steps to rebrand to Pump, her former restaurant that closed its original location in 2023.

Fans reacted after multiple photos of TomTom’s Pride décor surfaced on social media.

“Exactly why LVP pushed the Sandoval redemption arc. For her business. And now that she sees that it failed miserably, she’ll dump them both and rebrand TomTom, to Pump,” one Instagram commenter wrote.

“Pump closed a year ago. She’s essentially slowly rebranding TomTom into Pump… and I’m here for it and cheering her on!” another wrote on Reddit.

Others noted that Vanderpump never does anything “without 100% intention.”

“Ain’t no way this isn’t intentional. It’s LVP…that’s all she does. This is hilarious and I really hope they dump the losers for good,” another Redditor wrote.

“That restaurant is going to be rebranded and called Pump by the time the next season rolls around,” another predicted.

Lisa Vanderpump Moved Pump’s Gate & Sign Next to TomTom Without Consulting Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz

The original Pump restaurant closed in July 2023 after 10 years in business

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees,” Vanderpump said in a statement shared by People magazine. “While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to. After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable.”’

At the time, Vanderpump told Variety she had no plans to reopen the business in the Los Angeles area. “I have two already that are going gangbusters. I have TomTom, I have Sur,” she said in July.

But in the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 episode titled “Written in the Stars,” Vanderpump surprised Sandoval by moving the gate from Pump to the TomTom entrance.

“Ok, okay,” a stunned Sandoval said. “Is this Pump now?”

“I left that up there just to ease myself gently,” Vanderpump explained of the gate that still said Pump on it.

Vanderpump also explained that she brought over Pump staffers, including the chef, to TomTom. She told Sandoval she wanted to make the garden area of TomTom “much more dining oriented.”

In a confessional, Sandoval said, “It feels a little weird that this happened without either Schwartz and I knowing about it.”

In her own confessional, Vanderpump noted she would never consult a “two and a half percent partner.”

Vanderpump’s restaurant resume includes SUR and TomTom in West Hollywood, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden and Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vagas, and Wolf By Vanderpump in Lake Tahoe.

