Lisa Vanderpump Leads ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion Looks

The stars of “Vanderpump Rules” gathered in Los Angeles on March 23, 2023 to tape the season 10 reunion—and Lisa Vanderpump pulled out all the stops for her reunion look.

In the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ shocking cheating scandal , the reunion came off as more like a funeral – at least judging by some of the cast members’ reactions during the taping – and Vanderpump appeared to be in full eulogy mode as she dressed in all black.

Lisa Vanderpump Shared Several Photos of Her Reunion Look

In a post shared on Instagram, Vanderpump’s whole reunion look could be seen as she chatted with host Andy Cohen beside a cameraman. The SUR owner wore a black dress embellished with chunky crystals on the sleeves. She paired the look with black shoes with silver platform heels and dangling chandelier-style crystal earrings.

In a second pic, Vanderpump shared a close-up of her makeup with a shoutout to Hourglass Cosmetics and celebrity makeup artist Patrick Tumey.

Fans reacted to Vanderpump’s glamorous reunion look.

“Ok LVP always dressed to the 9s,” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous 😍 And look at those heels!” another agreed.

“She came to slayyyyy,” another chimed in.

Other “Vanderpump Rules” Stars Were Spotted Before the Reunion

While Vanderpump posted her reunion look, her co-stars — which include Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and James Kennedy – were more careful. Not only were the cast members’ phones taken from them during the reunion, but they only shared glimpses of their hair and makeup as they headed to the studio.

On her Instagram story, Kent shared footage of her having her platinum blonde hairstyle as her 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, sat on her lap. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder wore heavy eye makeup and wore a baby blue robe for the car ride to the studio.

Shay’s reunion glam included long, wavy hair extensions that had blonde pieces mixed in.

On her Instagram story, Maloney shared a photo of a garment bag from stylist Rima Vaidila that said “Katie Maloney VPR Season 10 reunion” on it.

Host Andy Cohen, who appeared at the reunion in a dark blue plaid suit, shared a clip in which he asked Madix if it was safe to say she was wearing “a revenge dress” to face her ex, Sandoval, following his affair. “I feel like it certainly looks that way,” Madix replied.

“I’d say half a revenge dress,” Vanderpump chimed in.

“I think his eyes are gonna bleed,” Madix teased, referencing Sandoval.

Sandoval wore a black suit with a white button-down shirt, as seen in photos as he headed to filming.

While most of the “Vanderpump Rules” women appeared to have dressed at the reunion site, Leviss’ reunion look was revealed as she arrived fully ready at the taping. The SUR waitress was photographed wearing an off-shoulder mint green mini dress and strappy heels as she exited a car.

But in a video that was leaked later in the day, Sandoval and Leviss were spotted smoking and vaping outside of the filming location — and they were both dressed in black.

