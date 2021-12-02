Lisa Vanderpump & Ken Todd Suffer Another Devastating Loss

Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd are mourning the loss of their dog, Rumpy Pumpy. “What a lovely boy, Rumpy passed away from cancer a few hours after we returned from London .. he waited for us . We will always love him,” Vanderpump captioned an Instagram post dedicated to her late pup.

Rumpy was one of two golden retrievers that Vanderpump and Todd welcomed into their home. Avery died back in September. “So devastated this morning…. Loss is so hard, our darling Avery passed away last night. She was Rumpy’s love, adopted at 4, she never heard ‘no,’ was the best dog ever, we were with [her] until the end as she went to sleep on her own. Love you furry bear R.I.P,” Vanderpump tweeted at the time.

Rumpy was a gift that Todd gave Vanderpump back in 2013, according to the Daily Mail. In 2015, Rumpy met another golden –Avery — while undergoing doggy training, and Vanderpump couldn’t help but adopt the pup. “They go for long walks and play in the garden. They seem like a married couple and I would say it was the best thing we could have done for Rumpy. I would urge people who think of getting one dog to get two if they have the room to play, as it helps keep each other occupied. Avery is obsessed with me and chasing a ball. She is a great addition to our family. I love her madly,” Vanderpump told The Daily Dish in 2015.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Filled Vanderpump’s Post With Love & Support Following the Death of Rumpy

Fans of Vanderpump took to the comments section of the post to share their support, love, and well wishes.

“Awwww so sorry for your loss. What a beauty!!” one Instagram user commented.

“Oh no Rumpy I’m so terribly sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing him with us. The sweetest boy,” another comment read.

“This makes me so sad but happy he waited for you. He looks like my sweet Cara with the sugar face. She will be 11 in January,” a third social media user wrote.

“Oh no! Sending tons of love and prayers to you and your family on the passing of Rumpy!! I remember watching your show when you saved him!! You are the guardian angel for doggy’s!! Such a wonderful soul,” a fourth comment read.

Vanderpump & Todd Lost 2 Dogs in 2017

Vanderpump and Todd are animal lovers and have given several pets a home over the years. Unfortunately, that has come with a great deal of loss over the years. In 2017, the couple lost two pups, Pikachu and Pink.

“Rest in peace Pink Dog, we are devastated to see you go so suddenly… you were such a happy pink dog and we will miss you dreadfully, we love you,” Vanderpump captioned an Instagram post dedicated to Pink on September 26, 2017.

About a week later, she had another loss to share.

“Rest in peace my sweet Pikachu, we will miss you so much.. Such sadness at your loss,” Vanderpump captioned an Instagram post on October 5, 2017.

Then, in 2020, Vanderpump and Todd mourned the loss of their beloved Pomeranian, Giggy. The little pup went everywhere with the couple, and was beloved by thousands of fans.

“We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy has passed away this morning. He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too. Our sweet Gigolo was such an incredible, unique dog, but mainly, because of him, we started The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible. He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful. Giggy’s legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. Thank you all for your support. Rest In Peace Giggy, we love you,” Vanderpump captioned a post dedicated to Giggy.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Teases More Dirt Will Come Out About Randall Emmett in Cryptic Message