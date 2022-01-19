Lisa Vanderpump Makes Shady Comment About Lala Kent’s Split From Randall Emmett

Lisa Vanderpump did not hold back during the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

In a sneak peek clip of the season 9 update show, the SUR owner reacted to Lala Kent’s tears over the demise of her relationship with her former fiancé, Randall Emmett. In October, the film producer was caught partying in Nashville with two mystery women, according to Page Six.

“Randall Emmett creeping around on me? That should have been brought to my attention,” Kent said during the reunion.

“I had heard some sexual rumors,” James Kennedy admitted, while Scheana Shay said, “I thought he was a stand-up man.” Brock Davies made a comment that the exes were too busy “flying around in private jets and hanging around with Machine Gun Kelly.”

As Kent broke down and said she was “disgusted” by Emmett, Vanderpump muttered a shady comment that referenced the circumstances of how Kent and the film producer got together.

“Sometimes the way you get them is the way you lose them,” Vanderpump said.

You can see the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion trailer below.

Lisa Vanderpump Previously Questioned Lala Kent’s Secretive Relationship With Randall Emmett

When she first started dating Emmett, Kent was extremely secretive about his identity. She frequently referred to him as “my man” and not by his name.

Kent met Emmett in 2015 when he was still married to his first wife, Ambyr Childers. Emmett and Childers wed in 2009, divorced in 2017, according to Us Weekly. Kent has never been totally clear on Emmett’s relationship status when they met, but early on, she boasted about the lavish gifts he gave her, including a Range Rover and designer purses.

In her 2021 book, “Give Them Lala,” Kent revealed that gift-giving was Emmett’s “love language.” She also clapped back at critics. “People who criticize you for accepting a Chanel bag probably are not getting very many Chanel bags sent to them,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star wrote, per Us Weekly.

Once she started referencing Emmett by name, Vanderpump seemed relieved.

“I’m actually pleased now that she can be more open about who she’s dating ’cause I think on a reality show if you’re shut down, it starts to kind of really provoke a lot of questions,” Vanderpump told Bravo’s Daily Dish in 2019. “People are more interested in what you’re hiding than what you’re saying.”

Lala Kent Admitted Her Relationship With Randall Emmett Started Out Messy

During a virtual appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in January 2022, Kent admitted she had “a lot of compassion” for Childers despite their “bumpy” road.

“I’ll be honest, I think she was the best thing to ever happen to that guy,” she added.

When Cohen questioned if Kent was saying that Childers was better for Emmett than she was, she hinted that she did Emmett’s ex wrong.

“I just think that the way he and I came to be was so, looking back on it, so gross and messy,” she said. “It was just something built on nothing but lies and I think knowing what I know about her, I think that she was a good one and he messed up.”

