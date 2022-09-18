SEE IT: Lisa Vanderpump Spotted With Stassi Schroeder

The Brent Shapiro Foundation 2022 Summer Spectacular Gala was a star-studded event in Beverly Hills last weekend and several “Vanderpump Rules” stars attended as Lala Kent was the Spirit of Sobriety Honoree for the year.

The VPR star posted a photo of herself with co-stars Katie Maloney and Lisa Vanderpump as well as her former co-star Stassi Schroeder. Fans were quick to notice that Schroeder and Vanderpump were side-by-side in the photo and shared their reactions to the reunion.

Schroeder was fired after season 8 of “Vanderpump Rules” due to “backlash for past racially insensitive remarks and actions,” according to Us Weekly. Here is the photo:

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

A Lot of Fans Reacted to Vanderpump & Schroeder Standing Side-by-Side in the Photo’s Comments

One person commented, “Love seeing this group of women together, especially Stassi and LVP.” Another wrote, “Yes! Yes! yes! Proud of you & you got @stassischroeder & @lisavanderpump together at the same time.” Someone else said, “Lisa and stassi together!!!”

Another commenter wrote, “The picture that heals my soul is Stassi being with Katie Lala and LVP.” Someone else agreed, “so happy to see the gang together with @lisavanderpump.”

One person commented, “Love seeing Lisa and Stassi together. Happy for you Lala.” Another said, “Love the picture of all you ladies!! We need a spin-off stat!” Someone else wrote, “The 4 of you together just feels right.”

Someone asked on Reddit, “Do we think Stassi is trying to make her return into the world of Lisa Vanderpump? So amazing for Lala and Katie…..Katie is SERVING!” Another person wondered whether something was “in the works.”

Schroeder & Vanderpump Have Said in the Past That Things Are Cordial Between Them & There Is No Bad Blood

Schroeder and Vanderpump have both spoken about where things stand between the two following Schroeder’s departure from the show. According to Us Weekly, Schroeder was fired after season 8 along with Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni and Kristen Doute “after sparking backlash for their past racially insensitive remarks and actions.”

Schroeder addressed the situation with her former boss during an interview on the “Morning Toast” podcast in April 2022 and said the two women were cordial. “We’re friendly when we see each other but it’s not anything really more than that,” the mother of one wrote. The comments are similar to those made by Vanderpump a year before, in an August 2021 interview with Us Weekly. She said she contacted Schroeder:

I actually ran into her. I did say, ‘Yes, I called you back and I’ve called you and reached out to you.’ And she said, ‘yes, yes you did.’ She was very friendly.

“I wish them all well, I do,” Vanderpump told the publication at the time. “I also think they needed to learn a lesson about, you know, respecting other people’s point of views and having empathy and looking at other people’s lives, not just through their own lens. Personally, I think a lot of people need to learn that.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’