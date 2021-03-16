Lisa Vanderpump Reveals The Last Time She Spoke to Stassi Schroeder

During a recent interview, Lisa Vanderpump revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Stassi Schroeder since the star was fired from Vanderpump Rules over the summer.

While talking to Us Weekly on March 15, Vanderpump was asked if she has spoken to Schroeder lately, and what the status of their relationship is. “I haven’t spoken to her,” Vanderpump admitted. “I did reach out to her a couple of times, but she never responded after she was let go. That’s her choice, you know, but that’s okay.”

Lisa Vanderpump Reveals She Hasn’t Heard from Stassi Schroeder, Gives Update on ‘Vanderpump Rules’Subscribe for more Us Weekly videos! – bit.ly/33yer6O usmagazine.com/ Follow Us Weekly on Facebook: facebook.com/UsWeekly Follow Us Weekly on Instagram: instagram.com/usweekly/ Follow Us Weekly on Twitter: twitter.com/usweekly 2021-03-15T23:12:06Z

Last summer, Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules as it was discovered that they had called the police on their Black costar, Faith Stowers, for a crime that she did not commit. After Schroeder was fired, she took to Instagram to post an apology, writing, “Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused.”

Lisa Vanderpump Thinks That Stassi Schroeder ‘Lived in Her Own Bubble’

During a January 2021 appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him and Her Podcast, Vanderpump admitted that sometimes she felt like Schroeder lived in her own world. “I think there was a little lack of awareness with Stassi and I think she lived in her own bubble,” Vanderpump said about the former star.

Vanderpump also confessed that she understood Bravo’s decision to let Schroeder and Doute go. “I think everything was so inflamed at that time, but it had also been an accumulation of things she had done,” Vanderpump said. “It wasn’t just one remark, and I think the fact that she was proactive in calling with this whole Faith situation just was not the way to handle things.”

It’s Unclear When Season 9 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Will Return

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and firings, it’s unclear when Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules will begin filming and make its return to Bravo. However, star Tom Sandoval recently gave an update on the upcoming season to Page Six.

“Obviously, they want to do another season and they have every plan and intention of doing that, but it’s just because of the industry that we’re in, they don’t want to see us just like sitting in our houses,” Sandoval explained to Page Six on March 4.

Sandoval continued, “You also have a lot of restrictions when it comes to productions as well and liabilities and things like that.”

Along with Schroeder and Doute, fellow OG stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have also been let go from the show. “The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Taylor announced on Instagram in December 2020. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

READ NEXT: Why Kathy Wakile No Longer Speaks To This RHONJ Star