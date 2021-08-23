Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Status of Her Relationship with Stassi Schroeder

Lisa Vanderpump gave an update on her relationship with Stassi Schroeder more than one year after the former SURver was fired from “Vanderpump Rules.”

Schroeder was let go from the Bravo reality show along with three co-stars when their past racially insensitive comments resurfaced last year.

While speaking with Us Weekly, Vanderpump confirmed that she reached out to Schroeder with no response, and finally came face to face with her out in public where she attempted to clear the air with her.

“I actually ran into her,” Vanderpump told Us. “I did say, ‘Yes, I called you…and I’ve called you and reached out to you.’ And she said ‘Yes, yes you did.’ And she was very friendly.”

Vanderpump also laughed as she noted that Schroeder’s response “didn’t really answer my question.”

“I wish them all well. I do,” the SUR boss added of the fired “Vanderpump Rules” stars. “I also think they needed to learn a lesson about, you know, respecting other people’s point of views and having empathy and looking at other people’s lives, not just through their own lens. Personally, I think a lot of people need to learn that.”

Vanderpump Previously Revealed That Schroeder Hadn’t Returned Her Calls

Vanderpump’s update on Schroeder came one year after she revealed that she thought her former employee was trying to “step away” from the “Vanderpump Rules” drama and instead focus on a “happy time in her life” with her pregnancy.

“I’ve reached out to Stassi two or three times and I haven’t heard back from her and I really, you know, I do love them both,” Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight of Schroeder and fellow fired star Kristen Doute in August 2020.

Vanderpump added that she didn’t have a say in her former employees’ fate when Bravo and the show’s production company made the decision to fire four cast members.

“If it were up to me, I would like to see them go on,” Vanderpump admitted. “I’m not into just kind of getting rid of people, because they get it wrong. Otherwise, I’d probably have nobody working for me at this point.”

She noted that at the time of the firings, Schroeder hadn’t been working for her at SUR for more than two years.

Another Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Claims It’s LVP Who Doesn’t Reach Out

Earlier this year, former “Vanderpump Rules’ star Jax Taylor told fans on Instagram Live that he hadn’t spoken to Vanderpump since his exit from the show in December 2020.

“I don’t talk to Lisa now, I haven’t spoken to her,” Taylor said, per Showbiz Cheatsheet. “She’s in her own world, and I don’t really … she’s another one that, eh, I could care less about. She’s in her own world. Nothing mean against her. I just don’t really care either way.”

Taylor’s also stated that it is Vanderpump who doesn’t reach out to anyone from the show.

“Everybody I talk to, nobody’s heard from her. Taylor said in an Instagram Live, according to Reality Blurb. “She doesn’t reach out. I’ve done my part. I’ve reached out.”

Taylor’s wife, Brittany Cartwright, recently told the “Girls Night With Alexis Waters” podcast that the couple hasn’t “actually talked to” Vanderpump as much as they “thought we would” since exiting “Vanderump Rules.”

“I love Lisa,” Cartwright added. “I’ve looked up to her so much, always have. I’ve always been one of her number one fans. I thought maybe we would keep in touch just a little bit more.”

Cartwright did add that Vanderpump reached out to send congratulations and a gift following the arrival of the couple’s newborn son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, who was born in April. But she added, “It’s weird because especially for Jax. They were so close for so long. it’s kind of weird not talking to her as much as we used to. …Hopefully, we’ll get to talk and stuff more soon and she’ll get to meet Cruz and stuff.”

