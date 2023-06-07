VPR Star Thinks Lisa Vanderpump’s Behavior Toward Tom Sandoval Was ‘Strange’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent stated that she believes her castmate, Tom Sandoval, received special treatment from Lisa Vanderpump during the show’s season 10 reunion, which began airing on May 24. While filming a June 5 Amazon Live, Kent responded to a fan who inquired, “How do you think Lisa Vanderpump treated Ariana [Madix] versus [Tom] Sandoval and Katie [Maloney] versus [Tom] Schwartz?” Kent replied by mentioning that Vanderpump did not like when she described Sandoval as “a dangerous” person after comparing him to her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett. As fans are aware, Sandoval cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Madix, with his co-star Raquel Leviss.

“I felt like [Vanderpump] was defending Sandoval pretty heavily. It was strange to me that she was allowing Sandoval to speak the way he was speaking,” said Kent during the Amazon Live.

The mother of one also suggested she was unhappy that Vanderpump did not comment when Sandoval claimed Kent took out her IUD to conceive her daughter, Ocean, after her former cast member, Stassi Schroeder, announced her pregnancy in 2020.

“Just based off of, you know, I was sitting pretty far away from Sandoval and Lisa — and maybe I’m just the loudest person in the room, I don’t know but she was definitely in the earshot of Sandoval,” said Kent. “And I think he gets a little bit of special treatment. For me to be kind of like roared at by calling someone dangerous and then not one person sitting next to Sandoval — they don’t say one thing about him talking about my IUD? Which is disgusting, very personal, and has not only nothing to do with what we’re talking about, but it’s like none of your business at all.”

She then said she “can’t believe no one shut [Sandoval] down” for the remark.

“But I was sat there and like ‘you can’t call him dangerous, you’re being aggressive,’ but this guy is talking about female pregnancy prevention that has nothing to do with him. Like what’s happening? What planet am I on? It was insane,” continued Kent.

Lala Kent Discussed Her Interaction with Lisa Vanderpump on Her Podcast

Kent discussed her interaction with Vanderpump at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion during the May 30 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She stated that she did not mean Sandoval was dangerous in a physical sense. She asserted, however, that she believes he is “someone who is extremely manipulative” and “doesn’t have feelings because he is a narcissist.”

Kent also referenced that Vanderpump wrote “dangerous wasn’t the right word” to describe Sandoval in a May 24 Instagram post.

“I don’t know what other word to use. It is dangerous when someone can break you down mentally, that is a f***** hard thing to build back up,” said the “4 U” singer.

Lisa Vanderpump Spoke About Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval

During a May 2023 Us Weekly interview, Vanderpump shared why she decided to be more lenient with Sandoval during the season 10 finale, which aired on May 10. She stated that she “didn’t feel like joining the pack.”

“It seemed so kind of slanted, everything was against him,” said Vanderpump.

She clarified that she has “had conversations and held him accountable.” She also stated that she condemns Sandoval’s actions and empathizes with Madix.

While speaking to E! News in May 2023, Vanderpump stated that Sandoval has “been going through a very difficult time” amid the cheating scandal. She also said she views the “Vanderpump Rules” cast, including Sandoval, as her children.

“They are like my children, they are the same age as my children. They worked for me –, I mean Sandoval has worked for me since probably four years before we started the show [in 2013] so that’s like 15 years, he has grown up with me or not grown up with me as the case may be and I do care about them, each individually,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer.