Lisa Vanderpump Responds to Rumor About Her Bar Business With The 2 Toms

Lisa Vanderpump set the record straight about a rumor that she is “rebranding” her West Hollywood bar, TomTom, more than a year after Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss.

After Vanderpump’s employee, SUR manager Peter Madrigal, hinted that she had plans to rebrand TomTom as Pump, her longtime restaurant that closed in July 2023, Vanderpump disputed the claim that she is erasing the Tom theme from the bar.

Speaking with Us Weekly in August 2024, Vanderpump explained how she tied in Pump to Tom Tom. “When we closed Pump, we moved some of the staff and our chef to TomTom, as they were so good, so we’ve been affectionately calling the back garden of TomTom the Pump Garden,” she told the outlet. “But that happened months ago!”

“Hadn’t thought about rebranding it all, but thanks for the idea Peter! LOL,” Vanderpump added. “We’ve been hard at work on Pinky’s at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. Does he want to change the name of that too?”

Peter Madrigal Noticed Some Changes at Tom Tom

Vanderpump opened TomTom in 2018, with Sandoval and Tom Schwartz each investing a five percent stake in the bar business named after them, per Showbiz Cheatsheet.

In an August 2024 interview on “The Sarah Fraser Show,” Madrigal shared a rumor that Vanderpump was rebranding TomTom. “I looked at it the other night and I don’t think the TomTom sign is on anymore,” Madrigal said. “It’s something I noticed the other night. She’s rebranding it as Pump.”

“When you walk into that building, formerly known as TomTom, you walk in and there’s a gate and it says Pump above it,” he added.

Madrigal also speculated that Vanderpump bought out Sandoval and Schwartz after TomTom became “a ghost town” following Scandoval.

Lisa Vanderpump Surprised Tom Sandoval When She Moved the Pump Gate in Front of TomTom

In July 2023, the original Pump restaurant closed after a decade in business. “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees,” Vanderpump said in a statement shared by People magazine.

The restaurateur cited “a huge increase in rent by the landlords” and said she did not want to commit to another 10-year term at such a high rate.

At the time, Vanderpump told Variety she had no plans to relocate Pump to a new location in Los Angeles, citing her already full plate. “I’m opening two more with Caesars Place [in Las Vegas], so that’s very exciting,” she said. “I have two already that are going gangbusters. I have TomTom, I have SUR.”

While filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 in the summer of 2023, Vanderpump had the gate from the front of Pump moved to the Tom Tom entrance. In the episode “Written in the Stars,” Sandoval appeared shocked when he saw the Pump gate in front of TomTom.

“Oh, okay, Is this Pump now?” he asked Vanderpump.

Vanderpump explained, “I left that up there just to ease myself gently.”

In a confessional, Sandoval addressed the sign and the addition of former Pump staff members to Tom Tom. “It feels a little weird that this happened without either Schwartz or I knowing about it.”

Despite the confusion over the Pump additions, in February 2024, Schwartz told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that TomTom is thriving. “The place runs itself, we have an incredible crew there,” he shared. “It feels like family in there.”

“I’m so freakin’ proud to say that I’m a business owner in West Hollywood. A little piece of my heart will always be there,” he added. “That’s our old stomping grounds. That’s where we all met each other. I could probably literally throw a rock from TomTom to the back alley at SUR. It’s a very special place for me.”

