MDLNY Star’s Ex Claims He Doesn’t Pay Child Support

Luis D. Ortiz of “Million Dollar Listing NY” fame is the father of a baby girl, Leela, who was born to Ortiz and his ex-girlfriend Nikita Singh on March 8, 2019. In June 2021, Singh accused Ortiz of “abuse” and “harassment,” People reported, and she created a GoFundMe to raise money for legal fees to fight to keep her and Leela in the U.K. At the time, Ortiz denied Singh’s accusations and said they were “completely untrue,” the publication wrote.

Now, Singh has accused Ortiz of “draining” her finances and no longer paying child support, according to an exclusive interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. She said after he filmed the hit Netflix show “The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals,” he disappeared. “He vanished after I requested a mental health assessment before allowing Leela to be left with him alone,” she told the outlet. She added:

He drained me financially with false legal cases. And now pays nothing towards child support.

Ortiz did not reply to Heavy’s request for comment but denied Singh’s abuse claims in 2021, People reported.

Singh Gave Advice to Single Parents in Difficult Financial Situations

Singh also spoke in an Instagram Live about the difficulty of being a single parent and accused Ortiz of financial abuse, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “You need to start putting money aside and do not let your partner know that you have this money laying aside,” she shared. “This is if you’re in an abusive situation, and that’s kind of what I did. I was putting money away aside.” She added:

It was my rainy day stash just in case I needed to leave or if I needed to get out or if I needed to Leela out. There was one point when I had no money. Like, I couldn’t even afford to buy an apple at the store.

She said she eventually managed to get a bit of money and started putting it away without telling Ortiz. “So when he did what he did, I was still able to provide for Leela, and that is the best advice I can give to anyone,” she claimed. “If you are going to the grocery store and your partner is giving you money take out $10, whatever it is, and keep that to the side.”

She said now she’s in a difficult position as a single parent and starting from nothing. “I’m having to cut back on a lot,” she said, according to the publication. “And the one thing that just kind of keeps me going is you’ve got to hustle, you’ve got to find whatever it is that’s going to keep that money coming in.”

Fans Have Been Wondering About Ortiz’s Whereabouts for Some Time Now

Many fans have been wondering about Ortiz’s whereabouts, as he did not return to “Million Dollar Listing NY” after his return for season 8. In that season, Ortiz had an emotional moment where he announced that he would be a father soon. His daughter was born in March 2019 and he left MDLNY at the end of 2019.

His Instagram account still exists but all posts have been deleted and the profile picture is simply showing a green expanse. He shared a couple of tweets in 2021, the first on his Twitter in many months.

