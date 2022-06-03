Bravo Star Responds to Physical & Emotional Abuse Claims

Former Bravo star Luis D. Ortiz from “Million Dollar Listing NY” has been on the receiving end of some serious allegations from his ex-girlfriend Nikita Singh over the past year and the real estate agent has just broken his silence about Singh’s claims.

Ortiz and Singh welcomed their daughter, Leela, on March 8, 2019, after the two had already split. Two years later, People reported in June 2021 that Singh had set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her legal fees to fight to keep her and Leela in the U.K. She wrote on the fundraiser that Ortiz had been physically and psychologically abusive. In February 2022, she spoke in more detail about what she said happened on her new Instagram page, Life’s Leela.

At the time, Singh said that she experienced financial abuse at Ortiz’s hands as well. Ortiz did not reply to Heavy’s request for comment but People reported that he denied Singh’s abuse claims in 2021. On June 2, Ortiz shared his only post on Instagram and wrote in the caption that “This recent case has inspired me to speak up. I hope to do the same because I know is not easy.”

In a series of seven text slides, the star of Netflix’s “World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals” wrote, “I have never spoken about this and I wanted to keep it that way for the sake of my daughter but I can no longer stay quiet. I must stand up for the truth.”

Ortiz Said the Claims Were False & Have ‘Destroyed’ Him & His Family

In his statement, Ortiz claimed, “A little over two years ago while I was working on my latest Netflix show, my daughter was taken away [from] me.” He said the young girl, who was nearly 2 years old then, was “taken to another country by her mother under the false pretense that she, the mother, was being abused physically, sexually and emotionally by me… Aiming, with malice, to destroy my life.” Ortiz added:

I want to be very clear about this, I have never in my life threatened, hurt, or abused any woman physically, emotional or sexually. These absurd and completely false accusations have led me to face countless threats and attacks by hundreds of people, including real victims, on a daily basis. They have also affected my personal relationships, my ability to find work, my reputation and of course my well being.

Ortiz wrote that he is “destroyed” as are his family and said, “My life with my daughter has been abruptly severed and it is at the cost of lies. I love my daughter with everything I’ve got.” He added, “There’s absolutely no way for me to describe what this feels like.”

Ortiz wrote that his daughter being taken away “maliciously” was “evil” and said, “If you ever had the chance to meet me you know that I am a man of principles and integrity, taught by my mother and father, to respect everyone, especially women.” The Netflix star asked fans to judge him only by the truth or to not judge him at all, and concluded that his only wish is to see his daughter again, “and that she gets to know the real me, the dad that loves her to the ends of time. I will continue to fight for the truth and work to heal, to grow and forgive.”

Ortiz later provided a more detailed account of his perspective on Instagram Live. Ortiz stated emotionally that the last time he saw his daughter was July 25, 2020, when he left to go film the Netflix show, but at the time he said he was on the best terms ever with Singh. He added that it was only three days later that Singh began accusing him of abandoning the family and she started making claims of abuse to his family and friends.

The former Bravo star said he decided not to speak out publicly out of respect for his daughter but he felt that his silence was being taken as guilt. Ortiz explained that after Singh and his daughter fled the U.S. to U.K., he spent over four months looking for them with the assistance from the U.K. government and authorities. He said he went to court after paying his attorneys for those four months but by the sixth hearing, he could no longer afford to keep paying the fees and told his legal team he had to stop.

Ortiz got emotional as he shared the impact that he believes these allegations will have on the life of his daughter and how she might perceive him while growing up. Ortiz said he hasn’t seen her in two years but he has had to take a step back until his daughter is old enough that he can see her face-to-face and she can learn for herself his side of the story. “I will not respond, I will never talk about this ever again,” he said.

Singh Replied to Ortiz’s Latest Statement & Told Him He Had His Chance to Respond in a Court of Law But Chose Not To

Singh took to her Instagram Stories shortly after Ortiz issued his initial statement and denied her ex-boyfriend’s claims. “You were given the chance to see [your] daughter and refused to see her for at this point years,” she wrote. “You were given the opportunity to see her supervised visits until a mental health assessment was done and you refused. I begged you to find resolve and you disappeared.”

Singh asked, “If I am being accused of lying what about the other women that experienced the same abandonment and abuse? Stop using the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case as an excuse to be an absentee father!” She also added in a short Instagram video that they went through a legal case of their own, which included text messages, but added that Ortiz didn’t allow it to go to trial because he didn’t want the information be made public.

Singh denied Ortiz’s claims from his Instagram video and wrote on her Stories that he has her legal team’s information and is welcome to speak to them whenever he wants to see his daughter. She wrote that he disappeared for months, not days, while filming and she has the text messages to prove it.

