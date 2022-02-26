Luis Ortiz’s Ex Makes Claims Against Him

Former “Million Dollar Listing NY” star Luis D. Ortiz was accused by his ex-girlfriend Nikita Singh of abuse, first in 2021 and then again recently in an interview and Instagram Live. Ortiz and Singh welcomed a daughter, Leela, on March 8, 2019, after their split.

Two years after Leela was born, People reported in June 2021 that Singh had created a GoFundMe for legal fees to fight to keep her and Leela in the U.K., claiming that Ortiz had physically and psychologically abused her. Recently, Singh spoke in more detail about what she said she went through via her new Instagram page, Life’s Leela. Singh explained in an Instagram Live that the page was launched to help others who have gone through similar situations.

In that same Live, Singh reiterated her claims from 2021 and also said that she experienced financial abuse at Ortiz’s hands. Ortiz did not reply to Heavy’s request for comment but People reported that he denied Singh’s abuse claims in 2021.

Singh Reiterated Her Accusations Recently in an Interview & on Instagram

Singh recently spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet and said her life with the former Bravo star was a nightmare. She said, “I recall sleeping at the airport after being spit in the face. Or there were times when I would have marks on my arms and legs from being wrestled down and then told that it never happened. Or it must have been a joke, and I’m being sensitive.”

During her Instagram Live, Singh stated that she was “physically abused but gaslit into believing that it wasn’t abuse.” The mother of one said she thinks there were a couple of people on MDLNY who “definitely knew that there was something going on” but she didn’t elaborate further in her response about which Bravo stars.

Singh’s claims weren’t the first time she spoke out about the MDLNY star. According to People, Singh wrote in her 2021 GoFundMe description, “Out of fear I have never spoken openly about the levels of suffering I endured from Luis D Ortiz and other members of his family.” She said:

Though I managed to distance myself from him physically [by moving to the U.K.] he is now trying to use his money, connections and his powerful lawyers to crush me. He has made false child abduction allegations and we may now be forced to return to the USA. I may be at risk of losing my own child… I am fearful of him and his form of abusive control over me and my daughter Leela.

Singh Also Accused Ortiz of Financial Abuse & Claimed He Hasn’t Been Paying Child Support

In addition to her previous claims, Singh also recently accused Ortiz of financially abusing her, “draining” her finances and not paying child support. In her interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Singh said Ortiz virtually disappeared after he filmed the popular Netflix show “The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals.”

Singh told the publication that her fight to leave Ortiz was “a massive, huge financial strain, especially when you are dealing with a narcissist. He vanished after I requested a mental health assessment before allowing Leela to be left with him alone. He drained me financially with false legal cases. And now pays nothing towards child support.”

Singh launched her project, Life’s Leela, to share resources and raise awareness for other people going through similar situations to her own.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline or call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential and anonymous support 24/7.

