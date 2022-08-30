Newlywed Bravo Bad Boys Make Plans for Meetup

A Bravo crossover could be coming soon – but not all fans are there for it.

In August 2020, two big weddings took place in the Bravoverse. On August 6, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice tied the knot with Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estates & Gardens in New Brunswick, New Jersey, according to People. Two weeks later, “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay married Brock Davies at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico.

Both newlywed couples are still very much living in “love bubbles,” but that didn’t stop honeymooning husband Ruelas from posting a message to Davies and Shay that has fans talking.

Luis Ruelas Said He ‘Can’t Wait’ to Meet Brock & Scheana

After the Bravo TV Instagram account shared a photo of newlyweds Davies and Shay, Ruelas posted a congratulatory comment to the lovebirds.

“Can’t wait to meet you guys – Teresa speaks the world of you,” Ruelas wrote to the newlywed couple. “Live in your fairytale every day.”

It didn’t take long for Davies and Shay to respond.

“We will definitely make some more memories together… our love stories are just starting,” Davies replied to Ruelas.

“@louieruelas you too!!! Can’t wait,” added Shay.

Some fans commented to say this is a “double date” they’d love to see. One fan suggested that Andy Cohen should “fast track a joint honeymoon crossover event series,” while another wrote, “I need Andy and a camera.”

But others were less excited to see these two couples collide. Some posted comments about them being “birds of a feather “and “scammers united.”

“When 2 thirsty worlds collide,” one commenter wrote.

“I just realized Brock and Scheana are just Tre and Louie from an alternate universe,” wrote another.

“I feel like they’re all going to get together and try to sell me on some MLM pyramid scheme,” another cracked.

“Maybe we can see them on wife swap,” another commenter chimed in.

Both Luis Ruelas & Brock Davies Have Been Embroiled in Scandals

Both Bravo brides have had to defend their husbands in the past. In 2021, a controversial video of Ruelas at a male bonding retreat surfaced online and it put Giudice in defense mode as she told her fiancé he didn’t have to explain his past to anyone.

According to Page Six, Ruelas was also embroiled in bigger scandals, including multiple lawsuits over his alleged business practices. An ex-girlfriend also accused him of physical violence, which he denied, per TooFab.

Over at “Vanderpump Rules,” it was revealed that Davies was hit with a domestic violence order from his ex, whom he admitted to once slapping during an argument.

Davie also admitted that he had two children living in Australia whom he had not seen in more than four years.

Both Shay and Giudice also addressed the issue of prenuptial agreements before their weddings. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Giudice announced she was not doing a prenup with Ruelas, which prompted a stunned response from host Andy Cohen.

But on an episode of her “Scheananagins” podcast, Shay revealed she signed prenup papers with Davies after getting burned when her first marriage to Mike Shay ended in divorce.

“We did that because this time around, as much as I think we’re going to live happily ever after, I just want to be smart about it,” Shay told fans of her prenup contract.

