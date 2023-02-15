Actor Lukas Gage Explains His Relationship With Katie Maloney

Lukas Gage set the record straight on his relationship with “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney. In February 2023, the 27-year-old “White Lotus” actor opened up in an interview with Bustle to explain why he was he was photographed in bed with the recently divorced 36-year-old Bravo star.

“She was at the Edition Hotel, and my friends and I got a room there, and [I] was like, ‘Come up,’” Gage explained of his overnighter with the reality star.

Gage clarified that he is just friends with Maloney and that they stayed up all night – until 5 a.m. – talking while lounging on a bed.

Lukas Gage & Katie Maloney Teased Fans With a Cozy New Year’s Photo

Maloney and Gage kicked off the New Year by sparking rumors about their relationship after they both shared an Instagram photo of them in bed together on January 1, 2023. Maloney captioned the pic “Bb,” while Gage posted the same selfie with the teaser, “Us only in 2023.”

A little more than a month later, fans were still buzzing about the photo. In an Ask Me Anything on her Instagram story in February 2023, one fan asked Maloney, “Are you dating Lukas Gage?”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star replied to the question with a simple, “Lol” and tagged Gage.

Lukas Gage is a Bravo Superfan

As for how he happened to cross paths with Maloney to begin with, Gage told Bustle that he’s a “Vanderpump Rules” superfan. In March 2022, he hosted a birthday party for a friend at Maloney’s ex-husband’s West Hollywood Bar, Tom Tom.

“It just went from Batman [Robert Pattinson] to Olivia Rodrigo to the cast of every Bravo show,” Gage said of the star-studded guest list.

At the time, Gage posted photos from the Tom Tom party. The actor posed with Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Lala Kent in one pic and with Ariana Madix in another.

Gage’s obsession with the Bravoverse went to a new level when he turned up to the reception for Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum in November 2021 – uninvited.

The actor opened up about the wedding crashing during a January 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” “I don’t know where I got the nerve to go to Paris Hilton’s wedding uninvited,” he told host Andy Cohen. “But I got in, I saw Kathy Hilton right at the front door, told her she looked great in her dress. And then I went up to the bar with Dorit [Kemsley] and I took a shot with her and PK. And let me tell you Dorit knows how to party yeah that girl’s very fun and very sweet…she was the best.”

Gage also dished that he knew some of the Real Housewives would be at the wedding, so he lied when he was asked to turn in his phone at the door. “I said, ‘I don’t have a phone, why would I bring a phone out to a wedding? That’s ridiculous’ and they believed me,” he said.

As for other Bravolebrities, Gage said he also met “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Kim Richards and Mauricio Umansky at the wedding.

In another segment on the Bravo late-night show, Gage opened up about other Housewives, joking that “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah was “only guilty of being Shah-mazing.”

He also reacted to storylines on “Below Deck” and Erika Jayne’s behavior on RHOBH, and then said “Real Housewives of Orange County” veteran Heather Dubrow is “royalty.”

Of “Vanderpump Rules” stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ breakup, Gage said he was “not surprised” the longtime couple ended their engagement in December 2021. “I think that Raquel deserves the best and she needs someone that can give her true love,” he said.

