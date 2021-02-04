‘Summer House’ Star Dishes on Role in Kaley Cuoco TV Show

A Summer House star says he would love to reprise his role as a shirtless party-boy in Kaley Cuoco’s TV series, The Flight Attendant.

In a new interview with Showbusiness Cheat Sheet, fan-favorite Luke Gulbranson said he felt “lucky” to be cast as Ethan, Cuoco’s character Cassie Bowden’s one-night stand in a brief scene in the first episode of the HBO Max series.

When asked by the outlet if he might make a return for the second season of the series, Gulbranson said it was a “great” idea but admitted he didn’t know if Ethan would ever be seen again.

“You know, I’m not sure,” Gulbranson said. “But at the end of the day, I booked that role and I feel very lucky to have been a part of that for the first season …If they want to bring me back, I’d love to be part of it, but that’s not my call.”

He also played along with the suggestion that maybe the Ethan character could return as a guy with bad intentions.

“That would be a pretty fun, crazy character,” he said. “Doing the outrageous characters, whether you’re playing a drug addict or something a little off the wall, is always fun for an actor or actress.”

Gulbranson revealed that he was happy the series was picked up for a sophomore season after seeing firsthand how much “heart and soul” Cuoco and the rest of the cast put into it.

“To see it get picked up for a second season, I’m just super happy for that,” he said.

Gulbranson Appeared Briefly in the 1st Season of ‘The Flight Attendant’ & Kaley Cuoco Didn’t Even Know Who He Was

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Gulbranson in the first season of The Flight Attendant, but hilariously, series star Cuoco had no idea who he was when she shot the “sweaty” scenes with him.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Cuoco revealed that while she loves her Bravo shows, she had never seen Summer House so didn’t recognize the hunky reality star. The actress revealed that it was her friends who freaked out over her scene with Gulbranson and that he was all they cared about in the episode.

Gulbranson revealed that he shot the scene with Cuoco the November before he made his debut on Summer House, so there was no way she would have known who he was anyway.

“Summer House hadn’t aired and nobody knew I was on Summer House,” he told Cheat Sheet. “We had finished filming Summer House and I remember the week I got back I had an audition for that role.”

Gulbranson Has a Few Acting Credits to His Name & He Has Worked as a Model

According to his IMDB page, Gulbranson has three professional acting credits to his name. In addition to The Flight Attendant, he appeared in the film short Be My Hand and was cast as a model on the HBO news satire program Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. Gulbranson has also enjoyed a successful career as a professional model and has worked as a hockey coach.

In the new interview, Gulbranson teased that he could have more acting gigs coming in the near future.

“Pilot season is here and we’ll see how things go,” the Summer House star said. “Acting has been a big part of my life. I’ve been studying it for years here in New York for years we’ll see what happens.”

READ NEXT: Do Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Get Married on Summer House?