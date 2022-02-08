Why Was Luke Gulbranson Missing From ‘Summer House?

The sixth season of “Summer House” has featured some new faces, but what about the OGs?

When veterans Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carle Radke, Danielle Oliveria, Paige DeSorbo, and Ciara Miller touched down in the Hamptons party house, they were joined by newcomers Mya Allen, Alex Wach, and Andrea Denver, the latter of whom was DeSorbo’s hookup partner on the Vermont-set spinoff, “Winter House,” last year.

But a few key players were out. Fans know that Hannah Berner decided to quit “Summer House’ last year after three seasons, but where was her on-and-off crush, Luke Gulbranson? Luke has been part of “Summer House” since season 3 and was noticeably missing from the first three episodes of the new season.

Luke Gulbranson Revealed Where He Has Been

Luke Gulbranson made his return to “Summer House” in the most recent episode, just in time for Amanda Batula’s 30th birthday party. On the show, the model and hockey coach briefly noted that he had dealing with some stuff at work back home in Minnesota, but he gave more detail in an interview with Page Six.

“I’m late coming in, because I have some things happening back in Minnesota that I needed to be home for,” he told the outlet. “You will find out about that as the season goes on.”

“I think the big thing with me personally is dealing with like family stuff and things back in Minnesota, all at the same time,” he added of his return to the Bravo reality show. “I’m here to have fun, and then I’m juggling business stuff with like my jewelry and trying to expand and grow my business and take advantage of opportunities that come our way.”

Gulbranson also teased that viewers will see him on an “emotional rollercoaster” as the season plays out. He added that while he was “super ready” to have his usual summer fun, responsibilities back home were weighing on him.

Luke Gulbranson Said He Was Happy to Not Be Part of A Love Triangle This Season

Fans have seen Gulbranson embroiled in past love triangles on the show, most recently last summer with Berner and Miller, so he was happy to be a bystander this season. He told Entertainment Tonight he was in the dark about his co-stars’ relationship situations – a few of them with “Southern Charm” stars – until he got to the Hamptons house.

“I had no idea half this stuff was going on either,” he told the outlet of Miller and Hubbard’s triangle with Austen Kroll. “I’ve watched it and been like, ‘Oh my God!’ Like, I wish I knew this when I showed up because I had no idea. …I didn’t get the full download, that’s for sure, from anybody.”

Gulbranson added, “I went into the summer wanting to just have a lot of fun. I think with coming out of COVID for me, personally — and also coming in late, because I had things happening back in Minnesota that kept me from getting there — it was like, OK. I’m finally going to be here and I’m ready to like let loose and really live it up, which I definitely did.”

He also added that without Berner on the show, he felt like he was “free.”

“This the first summer where I’m like, OK, cool. I’m in the Hamptons, and I’m single, and I don’t have that shadow looming over me anymore,” he said. “I can just like be free, you know what I mean?”

