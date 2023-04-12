Bravo Star Cuts Co-Star Out of Group Pic Amid Romance Rumors

Lindsay Hubbard got awkward on Instagram. In April 2023, the “Summer House” star posted a photo of her Easter celebration with friends, then took it down and posted an edited version of the pic that didn’t include Luke Gulbranson and his rumored new flame, Tayshia Adams.

But the Hubb House PR founder wasn’t able to pull a fast one on fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Hubbard Admitted That Her Easter Photo Swap Was “Awkward”

On April 10, 2023, Hubbard posted an Instagram photo as she posed with a group of friends following their Easter celebration in New York City. The photo featured a few fellow “Summer House” stars, including Hubbard’s fiancé, Carl Radke, season 7 co-star Chris Leoni, and former co-star Andrea Denver and his girlfriend Lexi Sundin. In addition, “Summer House” veteran Luke Gulbranson was pictured looking chummy with “Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams as he leaned over her shoulder and held her hand from the side.

“Easter crew at #RadHouse 🙃,” Hubbard captioned the pic.

But Hubbard later took the pic down and reposted it after cutting out Gulbranson and Adams, who were standing on the end. “Well this is awkward… 🫣,” she wrote in the comment section.

You can see the edited photo below:

But despite her best efforts, Hubbard’s quick-change work was not fast enough for eagle-eyed fans who immediately called her out for trying to pull a fast one.

“NOT THE CROP OUT!” one commenter wrote in response to her reposted pic.

“Hahaha whoops on the original. But we can pretend we didn’t see the two on the end who are now missing,” another wrote.

“It can’t be undone.. sorry sis, obviously it wasn’t intentional to have outed their ‘thing’ as we can clearly see them holding hands in the first pic you posted @tayshia @lukegulbranson,” another chimed in.

In a Reddit thread, a fan reposted the original photo with the comment, “Lindsay deleted this and reposted a cropped version with no Luke & Tayshia. I wonder if they weren’t ready for any kind of launch.”

There Have Been Rumors About Luke Gulbranson & Tayshia Adams Dating for a While Now

Gulbranson was linked with “Real Housewives of Potomac “ star Ashley Darby last fall, while Adams was previously engaged to her “Bachelorette” final suitor, Zac Clark. The Bachelor Nation couple split in November 2021, People reported.

Reality TV fans have been tuned in to the possible new romance between tGulbranson and Adams for weeks. According to Life & Style, Gulbranson and Adams were spotted together multiple times starting in March 2023, and in one pic the “Summer House” star appeared to have his arm around “The Bachelorette” alum as she gazed at him. The two were also tagged in photos at a bar in Chelsea, New York.

While the two reality stars have yet to confirm that they are a couple, many fans think the Bravo/Bachelorette mashup is obvious at this point.

“Everyone wake the f*** up Luke and Tayshia are dating,” came a comment from the @notskinnybutnotfat Instagram account.

