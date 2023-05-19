Bravo Star Spotted Ring Shopping With ‘Bachelorette’ Alum in NYC

“Summer House” star house Luke Gulbranson and former ”The Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams appear to be getting very serious about their relationship, despite the fact that they have not yet publicly confirmed that they are a thing.

The reality stars were spotted looking at engagement rings in New York City on May 14, 2023, as seen in photos posted by Page Six.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Source Said Tayshia Adams & Luke Gulbranson Were “100 Percent” Looking at Engagement Rings

In photos obtained by Page Six, Adams, 32, and Gulbranson, 39, were seen at a jewelry counter at Tiffany & Co. in New York City. Adams was photographed admiring a ring on her left hand as Gulbranson stood by her side. A source for the outlet stated that the two were “100 percent looking at engagement rings” and were very affectionate during the outing. It is unclear if they left the store with a little blue box.

Heavy has reached out to Gulbranson’s rep for comment.

This isn’t the first time Gulbranson has seemingly shopped for a ring at Tiffany’s. According to BravoTV.com, the Minnesota native previously purchased a one-carat Tiffany & Co. engagement ring for his girlfriend of now ex-girlfriend of three years. He later sold it in a charity auction.

Adams was previously married to her college sweetheart, Josh Bourelle, for one year before divorcing in 2017, per Us Weekly.

There Have Been Rumors About Luke Gulbranson & Tayshia Adams’ Relationship for Months

Adams starred on ABC’s long-running dating show, “The Bachelorette” in 2020. She ended her season with an engagement to Zac Clark, but the two split in November 2021.

Gulbranson made headlines in late 2022 for his relationship with “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby after meeting her at BravoCon in October of that year. Darby later admitted at the RHOP reunion that she had fallen in love with Gulbranson, but the timing wasn’t right due to the difficult divorce she was going through with her ex-husband Michael.

By the spring of 2023, Gulbranson and Adams were sparking dating rumors. According to Life & Style, the reality stars were seen looking cozy in public together several times starting in March 2023, and were tagged in photos taken at a bar in Chelsea, New York.

In April, the two were spotted in a group Easter photo posted by Gulbranson’s “Summer House” co-star Lindsay Hubbard, in which they were holding hands. Hubbard later took the pic down and reposted a version with Gulbranson and Adams cropped out of it. “Well this is awkward… 🫣,” Hubbard wrote in the comment section after fans noticed the photo switch-out.

During an April 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Hubbard was put in the hot seat by host Andy Cohen for causing “a lot of suspicions and eyeballs” with her deleted post. She told the Bravo host that she didn’t realize Gulbranson and Adams were holding hands in the pic, then declined to confirm if Gulbranson told her to take it down.

“I understand what it’s like to be in the public and the pressure that you feel from viewers and fans [and] everywhere,” Hubbard added, per BravoTV.com. “When Carl [Radke]and I started dating we were just trying to keep it as private as possible because you want to enjoy those moments, so I understand.”

While she has yet to confirm a romantic relationship with Gulbranson, hours after the two were spotted at Tiffany’s, Adams took to Instagram to ask fans to help her pick out an outfit for her date night.

READ NEXT: See the ‘Summer House’ Reunion Looks