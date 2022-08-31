Reality Star ‘Truly Shocked’ by Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Relationship

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have come a long way since rekindling their romance at the end of last summer, with the “Summer House” couple announcing their engagement on August 28, 2022. One reality star wasn’t sold on their relationship though, as Radke’s ex, “Love Island” star Mackenzie Dipman, said she was “shocked” when they started dating.

Bravo fans might remember that Radke and Dipman were dating during “Summer House” season 6, which was filmed in the summer of 2021. However, by the time Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s wedding took place at the end of the summer, Radke was single once more and spoke with Hubbard about exploring a romantic connection between the two of them.

In an interview with Page Six from just before Radke and Hubbard announced their engagement, Dipman said, “I never, ever, ever saw anything romantic on his end towards her. I was truly shocked [they got back together].” She added:

The way he had looked at her when we were together was not the way that I would want to be looked at. It was the most platonic look of all time. It was not romantic. But you know what? They seem incredibly happy and good on them.

Dipman Said She Doesn’t Think Radke Was Honest With Her About the Reason for Their Split

Dipman opened up in her interview about dating Radke and said although they weren’t together for a long time, they did a lot and she felt like their relationship was progressing. “It was just straight out of a movie,” she shared. “The length of time that we were together wasn’t very long. But I will say when we were in person together, it felt like it was going places.”

However, the two reality stars broke up as Dipman said Radke told her he wanted to focus on his sobriety. “The answer that I was given, I don’t know that it was honest because of the fact that he quickly was in a relationship with Lindsay after,” the “Love Island” star spilled, and said she’s still “not really sure” why they broke up. She explained:

He used [his desire to focus on his sobriety] as a reason to end things right after I booked a plane ticket to go see him for prom [on ‘Summer House’]. So, I got asked to prom and then I got broken up with over the phone with very spontaneously with very little explanation. And then I find out a few weeks later that he’s dating Lindsay, who we had spent a lot of time with.

The Love Island Star Said She’s Not Sure How Genuine Radke Was Toward Her

Another reason Dipman said she was shocked by Radke and Hubbard dating was because she claimed that her ex never told her about it. “I never got any text message saying, ‘Hey, so Lindsay and I are together,’” the returning “Love Island” star shared.

“I don’t get a single message like, ‘Hey, hope you’re doing OK,’ I think it says a lot about his feelings towards me and how genuine it may have been on his end,” she shared with Page Six. “But I will say it was an amazing time while I was in it — even if the months following were very confusing for me.”

In fact, Dipman shared that she didn’t date for an entire year after her relationship with Radke ended. She said it gave her a “new perspective” and she did “a lot of soul searching.”

