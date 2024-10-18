‘Southern Charm’ Star Is Hoping to Have a Baby ‘at Some Point Soon’

“Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy shared she would like to have another child in the near future.

In an October 15 interview with E! News, alongside her castmate, Patricia Altschul, LeCroy said she and her husband of two years Brett Randle are “trying” to expand their family. As fans are aware, LeCroy is the mother to an 11-year-old son named Hudson, fathered by her ex-husband, Josh Hughes.

“I’m definitely hoping for another baby at some point soon,” said LeCroy to the publication. “Yeah that’ll be different. Me pregnant? Whew!”

While speaking to E! News, LeCroy shared why she believed her and Randle’s relationship has been successful.

“Communication, and kind of keeping your mouth shut,” said LeCroy during the interview.

She then quipped that keeping quiet “is really hard for” her.

Madison LeCroy Spoke About Wanting Another Child in October 2023

LeCroy opened up about wanting more children in an October 2023 interview with Us Weekly.

“Listen, the more money I have the bigger the family will grow. And I’m excited about that,” said LeCroy to Us Weekly.

She mentioned, however, that she had a pelvic fracture during Hudson’s birth. She said if she were to have another baby, she would need to have a scheduled cesarean section. In addition, she said that while her pelvic fracture “was awful,” she believes “it was totally worth it.”

“I think that might be another reason why I’m like so obsessed with Hudson. I’m like, ‘Do you know how much it took to get you here?'” said LeCroy to the publication.

While speaking to Us Weekly, LeCroy said she appreciated Randle’s strong bond with her son. In addition, she told Us Weekly that she has been enjoying married life.

“There’s something about this level of confidence I have. I just feel secure. I feel really happy,” said LeCroy in the Us Weekly interview.

Madison LeCroy Teased Information About the Upcoming Season of ‘Southern Charm’ in October 2024

LeCroy teased information about the upcoming 10th season of “Southern Charm” during an October 16 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“This year is going to be drama. Of course. As always. But I think it’s going to be one of our best [seasons] yet,” said LeCroy to Entertainment Tonight.

She also shared that she and the cast has had issues with one of her male co-stars.

“We’re getting rid of him, so we won’t say,” said LeCroy with a laugh. “I’m putting an end to it, you know? He’s done.”

When someone off-camera mentioned her castmate, J.T. Thomas, she said, “Mhmm, yeah.”

In addition, LeCroy shared how the female stars have handled the drama between their male castmates.

“We don’t care. We just do our own thing and they’re in the background, regardless,” said LeCroy during the Entertainment Tonight interview.

Madison LeCroy Shared Her Thoughts About Olivia Flowers Leaving ‘Southern Charm’ in an October 2024 Interview

During the Entertainment Tonight interview, LeCroy briefly spoke about Olivia Flowers‘ departure from “Southern Charm” following season 9. She confirmed that she did miss Flowers as her co-star. In addition, she teased that “Southern Charm” fans may see Flowers on the Bravo series again.

“She might come back around. I don’t know. We always could hope,” said LeCroy to Entertainment Tonight.

Flowers opened up about her 2023 exit from “Southern Charm” during an August 2024 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Bravo personalities Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp. She said her contract was not renewed following season 9. In addition, Flowers said she would consider returning to “Southern Charm.”

“I enjoyed the whole process. I really did. Like I said I was bummed not to be asked back,” said Flowers on the podcast episode.