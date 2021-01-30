Madison LeCroy’s Sister Speaks Out on MLB Affair Rumors

Madison LeCroy’s sister is weighing in on rumors that the Southern Charm star had a fling with a very famous former MLB star.

During a heated exchange on the Season 7 reunion for the Bravo reality show, Craig Conover accused LeCroy of “flying around the country sleeping with men” during the coronavirus quarantine– including a famous athlete.

“Married men. Ex-MLB players,” he claimed during the show, according to Us Weekly. “You flew to Miami to f— an ex-MLB player.”

LeCroy’s ex, Austen Kroll, agreed with the affair assessment and claimed his ex Facetimes the famous athlete “all the time.”

As Conover and Kroll alleged that LeCroy showed off messages that she received from the famous athlete in question, the mystery man’s name was bleeped out during the Bravo broadcast.

Host Andy Cohen clarified to the audience that the bleeped out player is a “very famous, married ex-MLB player,” according to People.

LeCroy vehemently denied flying to Miami and offered to take a lie detector test.”

She ultimately confirmed of the athlete: “He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him.”

Many People Believe the MLB Star in Question is Alex Rodriguez, But LeCroy’s Sister Shut Down the A-Rod Rumors

After the explosive Southern Charm blowout aired, rumors swirled that the MLB player in question is Alex Rodriguez, the former New York Yankee who is very much engaged to singer Jennifer Lopez.

The 45-year-old retired athlete, who is nicknamed A-Rod, purchased a waterfront mansion in Miami last August with his superstar fiancée. But eagle-eyed social media followers also noted that he “liked” an Instagram photo LeCroy posted one month before that.

When Entertainment Tonight reporter Brice Sander shared a segment of the Southern Charm reunion with the caption, “But WHO IS the MLB player Craig?” another commenter replied, “A-Rod.”

But LeCroy’s sister, Kaci Davis, jumped in to clarify things.

“ARod’s not married!” Davis wrote.

While that comment seemingly shut down the speculation about Rodriguez, others didn’t give Davis’ comment much clout.

“Family members protect family members though!” one commenter wrote.

Another follower felt that Conover could have been talking about more than one person.

“Craig doesn’t say he’s a married ex MLB player,” one viewer wrote. “He says he’s married. An ex MLB player. Like there are 2 separate people she hooked up with.”

LeCroy Previously Caused Drama With Another Famous Athlete – Former NFL Star Jay Cutler – & His Ex Kristin Cavallari

It was just last weekend that LeCroy got into a social media war with another famous alleged fling.

After former Chicago bears quarterback Jay Cutler and his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari posted a cozy viral photo and called unnamed people “users” while touting their 10-year bond, many felt the post was directed at the Southern Charm star, who was rumored to have been dating Cutler earlier this month.

On her Instagram story, LeCroy fired back by sharing a lengthy personal text thread she allegedly shared with Jay as well as a photo of the two which she captioned “Too bad it didn’t work out.”

READ NEXT: Madison LeCroy Shares Picture of Her Ex-Husband