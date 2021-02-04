Madison LeCroy Breaks Her Silence on Rumored Affair With Ex-MLB Player

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy is setting the record straight on recent rumors. During the first part of the Southern Charm reunion on January 28, cast member Craig Conover claimed that LeCroy, “flew to Miami to f*** an ex-MLB player.” LeCroy’s two-year ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll agreed saying she FaceTimes the famous athlete, “all the time.”

LeCroy denied the allegations at the reunion and snapped back, “Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake.” She added, “He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him.”

After part one of the reunion aired, rumors circulated that the ex-MLB player in question was none other than former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez. Fans noticed that he had previously liked one of LeCroy’s Instagram photos. Rodriguez is not yet married, but he and A-Lister Jennifer Lopez have been engaged since March 2019.

LeCroy has stayed quiet about the rumors until now. The 31-year-old Charleston hairstylist revealed to Page Six that she and Rodrigues haven’t met in person, but they have spoken over the phone. She confessed that she has, “never met up,” with Rodriguez.

LeCroy Detailed Her Interactions With Rodriguez

LeCroy added that the two have, “spoken on the phone.” She explained to Page Six, “That’s the truth,” and they have “never been physical… never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

LeCroy confessed, “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” but she’s “talked to him randomly, but not consistent.” While she wouldn’t divulge the details of the calls, she claimed they were, “innocent.” The Southern Charm star added that rumors recently circulated because, “it was like a game of telephone,” with her friends, and, “I told the wrong person [about talking with Rodriguez].”

She revealed to Page Six, “All this stuff was a year ago [but] it’s being aired now.” When Conover shared the allegations during the Southern Charm reunion, LeCroy, “told them [Bravo] they couldn’t use that.” She ended her interview with Page Six admitting, “I don’t know what to do…I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.”

LeCroy’s Statement Comes After Her Friend Confirmed the Ex-MLB Player’s Identity

LeCroy shared her side of the story shortly after fellow Southern Charm friend Danni Baird confirmed parts of the rumor. Prior to Baird’s confession, LeCroy had kept quiet on the rumors.

“Months before that I had heard, like, she had even told me that they were FaceTiming or something,” Baird said on an episode of the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast on Wednesday, February 3. “I had just assumed. I never asked more about it or anything like that. I just kind of forgot about it. It just didn’t tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player.”

