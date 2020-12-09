Madison LeCroy Releases Statement: Did She & Austen Kroll Break Up?

Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy is speaking out about her relationship with fellow cast member Austen Kroll. Ever since Kroll and LeCroy began dating before season 6, their relationship has caused arguments, drama, and plenty of storylines. Kroll’s best friends and fellow cast members Shep Rose and Craig Conover have both vocalized their disapproval of their relationship.

LeCroy is now setting the record straight. “We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he,” LeCroy told Us Weekly on Monday, December 7. “So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him.”

The Charleston hairstylist added that COVID-19 played a factor in their breakup. “I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship, and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger,” she told Us Weekly.

The Latest Episodes of ‘Southern Charm’ Shows Their Quarantine Life

When COVID-19 hit Charleston, some of the Southern Charm cast members handled it differently than others. LeCroy spent most of her quarantine working out and helping her eight-year-old son virtual learn. Kroll chose to hangout with cast member Craig Conover, drink, and start to go out when things initially got better in the summer.

“Austen took his quarantine a little differently than I did — or, a lot different,” LeCroy told Us Weekly. “I had a lot more time on my hands to kind of see what he does in a day versus what I’m trying to do. So, I think we’re just on two different wavelengths.” She also confessed to her mom and sister that she was having difficulty with Kroll’s life decisions on the newest episode.

On the latest episode of Southern Charm, Kroll reveals to LeCroy he tested positive for COVID-19, and LeCroy wasn’t pleased since he had been going out more at the time. “We weren’t even in quarantine together,” she told Us Weekly. “We did for a short period of time, and then I think we both realized that maybe there was just too many things that had happened in the past for us to actually play house for 14 days or whatever it was.”

LeCroy Is Single & Ready to Mingle but Not With John Pringle

When newcomer John Pringle entered the Charleston friend group, he and LeCroy immediately hit it off. She was still dating Kroll at the time, but her close friend and Southern Charm matriarch Patricia Altschul suggested she trade in Kroll for Pringle.

“He definitely caused some drama, and that was fine. I enjoyed it,” she told Us Weekly about Pringle. “I mean, I definitely would rather guys fight over me than not fight over me. So, I was flattered,” but she added that she plans “on keeping him in the friend zone.”

LeCroy admitted that she’s not dating anyone right now, but she is “ready” to get back into the dating world. “I don’t know how that’s going to go with the world the way it is, and dating and things like that,” she said. “So, we will see if I get out of the house. But for the rest of the year, I think I’m OK. I don’t know, maybe something good happens. I’m not going to rush it. I think when you look for it, it’s when you don’t find it.”

Just like many other women, she confessed that she’s going to have to “get over” the idea of Kroll dating someone else. “I don’t think I will like it, but I know that it’s going to happen,” she told Us Weekly. “I mean, he’s got to move on and be happy, and I hope the best for him.”

