Madison LeCroy Discusses Her Friendship With Ex Austen Kroll

The trailer for season 9 of “Southern Charm” showed exes Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll having an explosive fight but LeCroy made the surprising reveal recently that the two are actually good friends now.

LeCroy addressed where she stands with Kroll during an Amazon Live on August 24, when she was asked who she was closest to in the “Southern Charm” cast. “Obviously Patricia [Altschul],” she replied. “Whitney [Sudler-Smith]. Austen I guess, which I know that’s kinda surprising, and Craig [Conover].

Earlier in the Amazon Live, LeCroy was asked if she thought Kroll would ever settle down and get married and she replied, “Yes, I do. We’re friends now, you know. He’s talked to me and I think he will. He hasn’t told me anytime soon or anything, but I think he’s dating.”

LeCroy and Kroll had a very rocky relationship, which was documented on “Southern Charm,” but the hairstylist moved on for good and married Brett Randle in November 2022. Randle will be appearing for the first time on “Southern Charm” during season 9, the trailer also showed.

Madison LeCroy & Austen Kroll Had a Fight During the ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Trailer

The trailer for season 9 showed a couple of tense moments between LeCroy and Kroll, especially one fight between the two in front of the cast. Kroll told LeCroy, “You are a sloppy mess and you always have been.” LeCroy shouted back at him, “I will rip your a** apart!”

Earlier in the trailer, LeCroy grilled Kroll on the main rumor discussed in the trailer, which is the speculation that he hooked up with Taylor Ann Green. “Did you f*** Taylor or not?” LeCroy questioned him in front of Sudler-Smith and Conover. “Madison!” he replied.

Madison LeCroy Teased More About Her Future on Reality TV During Her Amazon Live

LeCroy also discussed the “Southern Charm” trailer during her Amazon Live and revealed that she didn’t like it, explaining, “Let me just start off by saying I didn’t like it because I was saying the F-word every two seconds, but it is my favorite word. I need to stop saying it.” LeCroy said she also asked her husband if she “embarrassed” them and said he replied, “No, you’re fine.”

Now that the mother-of-one is married to Randle, she was asked if she thought she’d leave reality TV behind at some point. She said she thought she probably would but maybe not right away. “I mean, one day I’m gonna be old,” she shared. “That will be so sad, I’ll hate that.” LeCroy has also talked about growing her family with Randle at some point, and the trailer showed that she’ll be visiting the doctor and discussing her past pregnancy.

LeCroy also said she was already thinking about the reunion for season 9 and said reunions are her “least favorite” part of filming “Southern Charm.” However, she revealed that she’d already picked out her look for the reunion and that she was really happy with her outfit.

