Madison LeCroy Dishes on Her Status With Austen Kroll

Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy is opening up about her relationship status with Austen Kroll. LeCroy and Kroll dated on-and-off for nearly two years both on and off the show, but she announced in early December that the two were officially over. LeCroy appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on January 7 where she set her side of the story straight.

Cohen asked LeCroy what her last text to Kroll had said. The 31-year-old hairstylist told Cohen her last text read, “I hate you.” She then added that his messages to her have been more emotional.

LeCroy continued saying, “I’ve gotten a few emotional quotes off of Instagram. I did call to check on him at one point because he had talked to a fan and said he was miserable and wasn’t okay so I did check on him but that backfired in my face. So, he was wasted.”

LeCroy Revealed the Last Time She Saw Kroll

The Southern Charm star also opened up about her whereabouts with Kroll. “We have not seen each other since the reunion,” she told Cohen. The Southern Charm cast filmed the reunion in late 2020.

LeCroy continued talking about the reunion and hinted that it didn’t go well. “I am still speechless and right now I can say I have nothing nice to say about a lot of the people there and I’m going to keep my mouth shut for now,” she told Cohen on WWHL.

Fans continue to watch this season as LeCroy and Kroll’s relationship went through various ups and downs. LeCroy then revealed her final straw with Kroll. “I think him downplaying me as an entrepreneur and just being very rude to me and saying a lot of nasty things that were untrue, especially at the reunion,” she said on WWHL. “It was done before then but he put the nail in the head with that one.”

LeCroy set the record straight on their relationship in late 2020. “We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he,” LeCroy told Us Weekly. “So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him.”

LeCroy Dished on Her Son’s Relationship With Kroll

Before things went south with the Bravo couple, fans watched Kroll develop a closer relationship with LeCroy’s eight-year-old son Hudson. Kroll spent time at LeCroy’s home with Hudson, and he even took the two out for ice cream at one point.

LeCroy quickly dismissed the thought that Hudson missed having Kroll in his life. “Absolutely [Hudson does] not, because Austen was not around that much during our relationship,” she told Cohen on WWHL. “It was one of those things when I’m with my son, I’m with my son and when I was with Austen, I was with Austen.”

Before LeCroy appeared on WWHL, her ex also shared his thoughts on their relationship. Kroll told Cohen that he was, “too trusting” with LeCroy. Kroll watched the season unfold, with newcomer John Pringle flirting with his then girlfriend, and LeCroy flirting back.

LeCroy strongly disagreed with Kroll’s opinion and suggested that Kroll was just being bitter. “I flirt with everyone,” she said. “I’m just a nice freaking person and I have a good time. So I think he’s upset about that.”

