Southern Charm Stars Trade Shots on Social Media

The premiere of “Southern Charm” season 8 aired on June 23 and some of the show’s cast members are already trading blows off-screen in response to the events of the premiere.

During the first episode, Kathryn Dennis threw herself a 30th birthday party and near the end of the premiere, viewers saw Madison LeCroy entering the event and come face-to-face with her ex Austen Kroll. While the two kept things civil at the party, the same couldn’t be said for their shade on social media afterward. On June 23, LeCroy posted a clip of their interaction on social media.

The clip showed the conversation LeCroy and Kroll had at the party, which was Kroll commenting, “Madison LeCroy, how’d I know you’d show up.” After they hugged each other, he said, “I was like, I’ll bet a million dollars Madison LeCroy shows up tonight.” LeCroy responded right away, “You have a million to bet?” Kroll replied, “No I do not.” LeCroy captioned the post on Instagram with lyrics from Kenny Rogers’ The Gambler, “You’ve got to know when to hold ’em… Know when to fold ’em.”

Here is the post:

Kroll & LeCroy Then Traded Shade on Instagram

It seems as though Kroll saw LeCroy’s video because he responded with a bit of shade toward his ex-girlfriend. After the premiere aired, Kroll shared a video on his Instagram Stories showing himself on a river float with friends drinking a beer.

In the background, Rogers’ song The Gambler was playing and Kroll captioned the video, “In honor of 11 seconds of airtime…” in reference to LeCroy only making a brief appearance at the end of the premiere. The clip is available courtesy of the Queens of Bravo Instagram:

After Kroll posted that video, LeCroy went on Instagram Live to address his comment and respond with some shade of her own. On the Live, LeCroy said, “I was just gonna jump on here because I know that clearly there’s some 11-second drama happening.” She continued, “I just think that that’s absolutely comical because you know, especially coming from someone that’s been on a show for 8 seasons or whatever hasn’t made near an impact as someone that comes on for 11 seconds so that’s my shade.” That video is available here:

After Their Messy Split on ‘Southern Charm’, LeCroy Is Now Engaged to Be Married

Although the two are still trading shots on social media, they’ve both moved on in their romantic lives as LeCroy is engaged to be married and Kroll seems to still be seeing Olivia Flowers according to Instagram photos from May 2022, although their relationship status isn’t clear.

On May 1, Kroll’s co-star Shep Rose posted a series of photos from a weekend getaway to Napa Valley, California, that showed Kroll and Flowers holding hands alongside Rose and his girlfriend Taylor Ann Green.

LeCroy, on the other hand, is engaged to Brett Randle and planning her wedding. The two got engaged after a six-month relationship and have since bought a house together. However, while Kroll’s new love interest Flowers is one of the cast members on season 8 of “Southern Charm,” fans shouldn’t expect to see LeCroy’s new man as she previously shared that he had chosen not to appear, according to Reality Blurb.

