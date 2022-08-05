Southern Charm Star Claims Madison LeCroy Sends Ex-Boyfriend ‘Late-Night Texts’

Olivia Flowers made her debut on “Watch What Happens Live” and the “Southern Charm” newbie made some bold claims about her co-star Madison LeCroy during the appearance. As fans of the hit Bravo show know, season 8 has shown Flowers starting to date Austen Kroll while his ex, LeCroy, announced her engagement to Brett Randle.

Flowers appeared on WWHL alongside “Southern Charm” OG Kathryn Dennis and host Andy Cohen asked the two women if they thought Kroll had the right to be annoyed that LeCroy didn’t tell him about her engagement since their break-up occurred some time ago. Dennis replied that she wouldn’t expect anyone to tell her they’re engaged unless they’re her closest friends but Flowers spilled some interesting information in her response.

“If she was completely out of his life and wasn’t always trying to control him and come back in, sending him late-night text messages, then of course I would think that was silly,” she said. “But she is always trying to make her presence known in his life, so I’m sure that had something to do with it.”

Flowers Went Into More Detail About the ‘Late-Night Text Messages’

Cohen prompted Flowers to share more information about the apparent late-night texts sent from the engaged Bravolebrity to her ex-boyfriend and she shared, “Yeah, like the other night she sent him one, it was like ‘I don’t wanna fight anymore.’ And it was like, ‘alright well you’re the only one on your shade tour,’ she had some lovely things to say about me on that tour.”

Dennis agreed that LeCroy has been on a “shade tour” but added that she loves her co-star anyway. Flowers chimed in that Dennis was the only one of the two women on WWHL who loves LeCroy.

Heavy reached out to LeCroy and Kroll for a comment about Flowers’ claim.

Kroll Learned of LeCroy’s Engagement During an Episode of ‘Southern Charm’ This Season

In the 3rd episode of “Southern Charm” season 8, viewers saw Kroll at a barbecue with his male co-stars when LeCroy announced news of her engagement on Amazon Live. While the episode aired in July 2022, it was actually filmed back in October 2021. Bravo fans watched Kroll’s reaction as LeCroy shared her big news and responded to a fan who asked if she had told any of her exes in advance.

“Well, the ex that means the most to me is, obviously, my son’s father,” LeCroy said on the Amazon Live, as Bravo TV reported. “And he was so happy for us, and that is the only person, as far as the ex goes, that meant anything to me.” Kroll then shared in a confessional, “Everything that she does is a subtle little jab at me.” In a later episode, he added, “When she got engaged it hit me and it really hurt and I didn’t know that it would so much. The fact that Madison didn’t give a s*** enough to tell me that she was getting engaged it just felt like a big, final f*** you.”

In the 6th episode, “Shuckers and Sinners,” Flowers hosted an oyster roast at her family home and invited LeCroy, explaining that it was only right since she’s been invited to LeCroy’s birthday prior to that. However, Kroll wasn’t too pleased to see his ex getting along with his new flame and told Flowers, “Because no one that I’m interested in will be friends with her.”

“Southern Charm” airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Bravo.

