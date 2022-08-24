Madison LeCroy Celebrates Bachelorette Party With Friends in Turks & Caicos

Madison LeCroy went all out for her bachelorette party.

The “Southern Charm” star celebrated with friends ahead of her wedding to fiancé Brett Randle, but her Bravo co-stars were nowhere to be seen.

LeCroy has not involved many of her co-stars in her wedding festivities. According to Us Weekly, for her engagement party, which was held at a private residence in Charleston, South Carolina, earlier this year, LeCroy’s “Southern Charm” co-star Kathryn Dennis was one of the attendees. But Dennis did not appear in photos for the salon owner’s bachelorette bash held in Turks and Caicos.

Madison LeCroy Posed for Pics With Her Closest Pals While Celebrating Her Bachelorette Weekend

In photos posted to her Instagram page, LeCroy posed with her best friend, Erica Cain Missel, in a glittery, gold swimsuit as they celebrated in Turks and Caicos. “Who’s bad and who’s boujee! #bachelorette,” she captioned the pic.

“Celebrating my bestie @madisonlecroy,” Missel wrote in a separate post.

In another pic, the bride-to-be posed with Missel and pals Brittany Williams, Meg Workman, and Kaci Davis in front of the entrance to Da Conch Shack & Rum Bar. There was no question who the bride-to-be was as LeCroy posed in a stunning white dress and beamed for the camera.

“Haven’t danced that much in years,” Workman commented on the post from the night out at the bar.

LeCroy also posted a montage from the weekend that showed her and her besties jumping from a ship, frolicking in the water and on the beach, and partying at the club.

On LeCroy’s Instagram story, there was also footage of the group drinking from a liquor bottle while in a boat, as well as a clip of some of the women jet skiing. In another story snap, the future bride also wore a veil on the back of her head as she sat with her friends at a casino blackjack table.

“We’re recording from the bachelorette — and we’re still alive,” LeCroy said on her Instagram story.

Madison LeCroy Has Teased That Her Wedding Will Take Place in Late 2022 & That it Will Be a Destination Wedding

It’s not a huge surprise that none of LeCroy’s “Southern Charm” co-stars took part in her bachelorette festivities. LeCroy, who was married once before and shares a son, Hudson, with her ex-husband, previously, revealed that she will have a destination wedding in November 2022 that won’t include any of her cast mates.

“I’m only having 30 people,” she told E! News. “It is [a] destination [wedding], and my fiancé is one of eight, so it’s pretty much his family and my family and that’s about it. Very intimate.”

According to Page Six, in January 2022, LeCroy told fans during an Instagram Live, “The ‘Southern Charm’ cast will not be at my wedding, only because we’re doing family, and that’s kind of it.”

LeCroy also noted that Bravo’s cameras won’t be on-site when she ties the knot with Randle.

“I’m gonna try to keep the wedding pretty intimate and about family. So, I will be showing some sneak peeks of that, but overall, you’ll just have to wait until after the wedding day,” she told Us Weekly earlier this year.

